Cheslin Kolbe handed new role by South Africa for Ireland clash
Cheslin Kolbe will play his first Test at full-back when world champions South Africa take on Ireland on Saturday evening in Dublin.Toulon star Kolbe, who normally operates on the wing, returns for his first international appearance since suffering a broken jaw in the Springboks’ series-clinching win over Wales in July.Damian Willemse has been selected at fly-half, with head coach Jacques Nienaber also recalling Kurt-Lee Arendse on the right wing in the other change to the starting XV which began September’s Rugby Championship win over Argentina.“We selected a team we believe contains the best combinations to counter the threats posed by...
BBC
Ireland v South Africa: Robert Baloucoune returns with Conor Murray set for 100th cap
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Ireland's Robert Baloucoune will win his third cap against world champions South Africa in Dublin on Saturday. The Ulster...
Sporting News
USA Eagles draft in Test coach heavyweights as they face the unthinkable
Gary Gold, the USA Eagles head coach, has drafted in experienced coaches Mario Ledesma and John Plumtree in a bid to grab the final place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France by winning the qualifying tournament in Dubai against Portugal, Hong Kong and Kenya. The tournament takes place...
BBC
England v Argentina: Billy Vunipola savouring international 'rebirth'
Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Venue: Twickenham Stadium. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio 5 Live. Billy Vunipola is savouring his international "rebirth" after fearing his England career may have been over. The Saracen, 30, was dropped for the autumn...
Job-juggling rugby coach Michael Cheika: ‘It’s just about time management’
Michael Cheika might be the busiest man in world rugby. He has less than a half hour gap in his schedule for a phone call with the Guardian, during which he audibly munches on his lunch. It’s not surprising he’s so pressed for time. On Friday night (Saturday...
BBC
Wales v New Zealand: Seven decades of Welsh agony against the All Blacks
Cheating, national scandal, timekeeping disasters and spine-tingling drama... Wales against New Zealand rarely disappoints. The history of matches between two nations that bleed rugby - and plenty of the red stuff has been spilt over the years - is almost a history of the game itself. Since the 1905 'Match...
Fifa World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
sporf.com
England ‘baffled’ by criticism after bagging World Cup semi-final spot
England have responded to complaints over their forward-dominated gameplan after beating Australia 41-5 to reach the Rugby World Cup semi-final. In a fantastic year for women’s rugby, Simon Middleton’s Red Roses squad has produced a tremendous performance to set up a date with Canada. Every one of England’s...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Max O'Dowd hits half-century as Netherlands beat Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe 117 (19.2 overs): Raza 40 (24); Van Meekeren 3-29 Netherlands 120-5 (18 overs): O'Dowd 52 (46); Ngarava 2-18, Muzarabani 2-23 Zimbabwe are all but out of the Men's T20 World Cup after a five-wicket defeat by the Netherlands in Adelaide. Max O'Dowd hit a composed 52 from 46 balls...
STATBOX-Soccer-Argentina at the World Cup
Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following is a stat box on Argentina at the FIFA World Cup. Argentina have appeared at 17 different World Cups, winning the tournament twice (1978 and 1986) and finishing runners-up three times. Their last appearance in the final came in 2014 when they lost to Germany in extra time.
