ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MT

Investigation into Clinton homicide continues

By Melissa Rafferty
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoP4u_0iv2yYGf00

MISSOULA - We have a follow-up coverage on a homicide investigation in Missoula County .

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office tells MTN News they are waiting on forensics testing in regards to the homicide of an elderly Clinton woman found dead in her home in September.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jennette Smith tells MTN News the death of 88-year-old Delphine Farmer remains under investigation. Smith says they are waiting for forensic testing and the time for the results from the testing is beyond their control.

She says no arrests have been made at this time.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton on Sept. 25. Law enforcement arrived and found Farmer unresponsive.

MTN News will continue to provide updates once they are available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanakaimin.com

Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery

Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police looking for men in stolen credit card investigation

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify two men involved with stolen credit cards. If you have any information regarding the case, please contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following:
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crash blocks Eastside Highway in Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is blocking Eastside Highway near Fairgrounds Road in Hamilton. Traffic on Fairgrounds Road is being diverted and not allowed to turn onto Eastside Highway. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or whether there were...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Law enforcement reports large marijuana bust on Blackfeet Nation

MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is in custody facing charges of transporting large quantities of marijuana onto the Blackfeet Nation. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted about it on Facebook Thursday night. Law enforcement officials received a tip on Wednesday about several individuals bringing in marijuana in government leased vehicles.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula PD looking to identify individuals regarding criminal case

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are asking people to identify two individuals regarding a criminal case. If you have information on the individuals, you are asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. No further information has been shared regarding the case at this time.
MISSOULA, MT
Government Technology

3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses

(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
BIGFORK, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy