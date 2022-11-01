ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDBLJ_0iv2yXNw00

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season.

The undefeated Tigers were ranked behind No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia in the initial rankings released by the CFP committee on Tuesday night. Michigan is No. 5 and Alabama No. 6.

The CFP rankings will continue to be released each Tuesday evening through Nov. 29 before the four CFP teams are revealed at noon on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC), which is seeking its seventh CFP berth in eight years, plays at Notre Dame (5-3) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC).

MISSING BEAUX:Where did Beaux Collins go? Clemson must get top deep threat the ball vs. Notre Dame

CHANNELING GENE:Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney channels former coach Gene Stallings

BARRETT'S BACK:Clemson football 'difference-maker' Barrett Carter back from concussion

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said during his weekly press conference earlier Tuesday that the the Tigers' CFP ranking is insignificant at this point in the season.

“It has no relevance at this point,” said Swinney, whose team has defeated four Top 25 opponents this season. “It just doesn’t. The only thing that matters is how we play against Notre Dame.”

It marked the second time that Clemson has debuted at No. 4 in the initial CFP ranking; the other time was in 2017 when a 7-1 Clemson team eventually rose to the No. 1 spot and lost to Alabama, 24-6, in the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

Clemson is one of five ACC teams in the rankings, joined by No. 17 North Carolina, No. 20 Syracuse, No. 21 Wake Forest and No. 22 NC State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

Clemson is Fool’s Gold This Year, and Exactly Why We Need an Expanded CFP

Now before I get started, let me make it known that I was a big fan of the Clemson Tigers being ranked ahead of the Michigan Wolverines in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. Clemson has wins over three AP Top 25 teams that had been undefeated, while the Wolverines only have one, and the Wolverines' non-conference schedule was pathetic. But that does not mean I think the Clemson Tigers are the best team -- and, to be honest, I have my reservations about how good they actually are.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 9

ANDERSON, S.C. — Voters in the Anderson and Williamston region are heading to the polls to decide House District 9. Republican Rep. Anne Thayer is being challenged by Democratic candidate Judith Polson. Polson says she was a high school English teacher for 29 years and is now a volunteer...
ANDERSON, SC
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: 11 suspects arrested in months-long gang and violent crime investigation

HART COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into gang activity in Hart and Franklin counties has ended with the arrest of 11 people, law enforcement say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that "Operation Straight to the Hart" resulted in the execution of six search warrants simultaneously on Oct. 27 following a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Former Greenville Police Chief inducted into Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) announced that former Greenville Police Chief James H Jennings was among the people inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Officials said to be considered for the hall of fame, nominees...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy