Clemson No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season.

The undefeated Tigers were ranked behind No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia in the initial rankings released by the CFP committee on Tuesday night. Michigan is No. 5 and Alabama No. 6.

The CFP rankings will continue to be released each Tuesday evening through Nov. 29 before the four CFP teams are revealed at noon on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC), which is seeking its seventh CFP berth in eight years, plays at Notre Dame (5-3) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said during his weekly press conference earlier Tuesday that the the Tigers' CFP ranking is insignificant at this point in the season.

“It has no relevance at this point,” said Swinney, whose team has defeated four Top 25 opponents this season. “It just doesn’t. The only thing that matters is how we play against Notre Dame.”

It marked the second time that Clemson has debuted at No. 4 in the initial CFP ranking; the other time was in 2017 when a 7-1 Clemson team eventually rose to the No. 1 spot and lost to Alabama, 24-6, in the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

Clemson is one of five ACC teams in the rankings, joined by No. 17 North Carolina, No. 20 Syracuse, No. 21 Wake Forest and No. 22 NC State.