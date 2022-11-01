ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford school gets future voters excited with mock election

By Nikelle Delgado
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Midterm elections are just one week away, so future voters got the chance to take part in the electoral process on Tuesday.

Keith Country Day School held a mock election for middle and upper school students, and while the students were not old enough to vote in the actual election, they lined up at 8 a.m. to vote in their own.

“School, it’s pretty fun,” said Sanyu Kyobe, an 8th grader at Keith Country. “I like how we get to learn before we actually start doing the simulation.”

Kyobe was one of many students that got the chance to vote in the mock election. She said that she was excited to have gotten the hands-on experience and voice her opinion.

“So, we know what’s going on and how to do it when the time comes and we can actually get to vote,” Kyobe said.

The mock election gave students the opportunity to get a glimpse as to what it is like to go through the voting process. That included using a voting booth, dropping ballots into a ballot box and receiving a sticker after voting.

“Every election cycle we do a mock election, get the kids really excited about the process,” said Kristin Burns, a teacher at Keith Country.

Burns said that the 8th graders put together a presentation about all of the candidates, then present it to the student body so students can make an informed decision. She hopes that they will take their excitement about voting home and encourage their parents to vote next week.

“Make sure the kids understand, you know, who they are voting for and, even though that this doesn’t count per say, it does still give them a chance to have an opinion different from your parents,” Burns said. “You’re allowed to be your own person and your own voter.”

Kyobe said that, thanks to this process, she feels more prepared to vote when she turns 18.

“I’m pretty excited,” she said. “I feel like I’m ready, I know everything, and hopefully my classmates are ready.”

Early voting for the midterm elections runs until Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

