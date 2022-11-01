Cubs’ Ian Happ wins Rawlings Gold Glove Award

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ has been named a 2022 National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner.

This marks Happ’s first career Gold Glove Award, becoming the fourth Cubs outfielder to earn the honor and the first since Jason Heyward received the award in consecutive seasons from 2016-17. Along with Heyward, Happ joins Bob Dernier (1984) and two-time winner Andre Dawson (1987-88) as the lone Cubs outfielders to be honored with the Gold Glove.

A 2022 N.L. All-Star, Happ finished the season with 13 defensive runs saved in left field according to Fangraphs, the highest mark among N.L. left fielders and second-most among all players at the position (Cleveland’s Steven Kwan, 21). Happ’s eight outfield assists were second-most among N.L. left fielders (San Diego’s Jurickson Profar, 10). He tied for first among N.L. left fielders with 146 games played, led with 2.00 putouts per 9.0 innings and was second with 1,245.1 innings played at the position.



Happ is the only Chicago baseball player, Cubs or Whtie Sox, to win a Gold Glove this year.

