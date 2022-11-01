ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Action News Jax

Doctor’s worry about an RSV uptick in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Doctors across the U.S. say they are seeing an uptick in RSV. It’s a virus that typically affects kids under the age of two, Doctor’s says RSV is now hitting all age groups. The Director of Infection Prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, Chad Neilsen,...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida doctor accused of distributing controlled substances

FLORIDA — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted for allegedly distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D., 57, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

High HIV levels hit sign of slowing in Orange County, state says

For the last five years, Orange County has ranked as one of the states highest case totals for new HIV infections. But last year, the Florida Department of Health saw a slight slow down in the virus’ transmission rate around the county, seeing a 5% decrease in the relative change of diagnoses made.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Moving scams targeting new Florida residence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Caregivers defraud couple who fell ill in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. – A man and a woman who were working as caregivers defrauded a couple who had fallen ill in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Joseph Bryon Symington, 41, of Big Coppitt Key, and Elizabeth McKay Jacobson, 40, of Key West,...
KEY WEST, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Florida Highway Patrol to Launch ‘Operation Target ZERO' to Prevent Deaths on Roadways

In an effort to help eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on Florida’s roadways, the Florida Highway Patrol will launch “Operation Target ZERO” on Thursday. The campaign, launched by the FHP and including law enforcement agencies from across the state, targets specific regions across Florida in an attempt to stop dangerous driving behaviors that could lead to fatalities.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WCJB

Inmates competed in statewide culinary competition

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections hosted its first culinary art training competition, where inmates had chance to show off what they’re whipping up in the kitchen. Men and women from Lowell, Madison, Lancaster, and Quincy Corrections institutes showed off their best tasting dishes in a head-to-head...
FLORIDA STATE
Modern Globe

Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida

Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple

FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
TAMPA, FL
