Did you know that flesh-eating bacterial infection cases have skyrocketed after Hurricane Ian?
Florida reported so far in 2022, 64 Vibro vulnificus infections and 13 deaths from these infections. Many, but not all cases reported were in Lee County where the highest concentration of clean-up efforts and recovery from Hurricane Ian has been occurring. This is the first-time cases of this type of...
Doctor’s worry about an RSV uptick in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Doctors across the U.S. say they are seeing an uptick in RSV. It’s a virus that typically affects kids under the age of two, Doctor’s says RSV is now hitting all age groups. The Director of Infection Prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, Chad Neilsen,...
Florida doctor accused of distributing controlled substances
FLORIDA — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted for allegedly distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D., 57, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to...
High HIV levels hit sign of slowing in Orange County, state says
For the last five years, Orange County has ranked as one of the states highest case totals for new HIV infections. But last year, the Florida Department of Health saw a slight slow down in the virus’ transmission rate around the county, seeing a 5% decrease in the relative change of diagnoses made.
Rising RSV and Halloween: Be aware, not alarmed, Florida pediatrician says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local pediatrician recommends parents be aware, but not alarmed, this Halloween amid a spike in RSV cases in parts of the United States. Experts say cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are spiking in parts of the U.S. RSV is a common respiratory illness...
‘I thought I was going to lose everything’: Stories behind Central Florida’s eviction crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. — New data shows we are seeing what experts are calling a “dramatic spike” in evictions and it’s not exclusive to just one part of Central Florida. Across Central Florida, more people are no longer able to make rent payments and are being forced out of their homes.
Moving scams targeting new Florida residence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
Eviction crisis: What’s behind the record number of evictions across Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are a record number of evictions across Central Florida. As programs run dry, patience is running thin. From tenants to landlords, we’ll make sense of the issue and break down what’s being done to help, today at on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.
Caregivers defraud couple who fell ill in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. – A man and a woman who were working as caregivers defrauded a couple who had fallen ill in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Joseph Bryon Symington, 41, of Big Coppitt Key, and Elizabeth McKay Jacobson, 40, of Key West,...
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year
The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
2 Central Florida counties report increase in domestic violence calls this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — New statistics show that more people are reaching out for domestic violence help in two Central Florida counties. Calls for service are up 10% in Volusia County over this same time last year, and the number is even higher in Orange County where domestic violence calls are up 13%.
St. Augustine doctor indicted for distributing prescription pills
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted, charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Dr. Scott Andrew Hollington, 57, is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years...
Florida Highway Patrol to Launch ‘Operation Target ZERO' to Prevent Deaths on Roadways
In an effort to help eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on Florida’s roadways, the Florida Highway Patrol will launch “Operation Target ZERO” on Thursday. The campaign, launched by the FHP and including law enforcement agencies from across the state, targets specific regions across Florida in an attempt to stop dangerous driving behaviors that could lead to fatalities.
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
Florida Gov. DeSantis: A College Degree Should Not Put Our Students Into A Lifetime Of Debt
Over the past four years, Florida Governor DeSantis has held the line on tuition while ensuring Florida’s higher education system is the best in the nation. Recently, the College Board’s “Annual Trends in College Pricing” report confirmed that the cost of a bachelor’s degree for
Inmates competed in statewide culinary competition
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections hosted its first culinary art training competition, where inmates had chance to show off what they’re whipping up in the kitchen. Men and women from Lowell, Madison, Lancaster, and Quincy Corrections institutes showed off their best tasting dishes in a head-to-head...
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida
Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
Help for first responders: New peer support system launches in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Help is here for those who help us in an emergency. A Jacksonville behavioral health system is launching a new peer support program to battle alarming statistics related to suicide. First Coast News brings you this story on Friday, National First Responders Day. Law enforcement officers...
Money laundering operation leads to prison for Florida couple
FLORIDA — A Tampa couple has been sentenced in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO), U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, of Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, of Tampa, to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering.
Yes, despite Florida law we still have to 'fall back' and end daylight saving time
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Daylight saving time ends this weekend, which means we "fall back" one hour on Sunday morning. The time change officially happens at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. But Florida lawmakers voted to "lock the clock" in 2018 to keep daylight saving time permanent in...
