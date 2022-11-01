Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Has Arrived — These Are the Best Items to Gift for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing kicks off the holiday shopping season like Oprah Winfrey ’s annual Favorite Things list. The media mogul has revealed her top gift-ready picks of 2022 , once again focusing on small businesses, including “family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded” companies.

This year’s selection includes 104 items for every type of giftee across a range of categories and budgets, with plenty of finds under $50. Among the items to score Winfrey’s starry stamp of approval are affordable stocking stuffers for beauty buffs , a slew of Hollywood-loved products (such as Therabody’s travel-friendly Theragun Mini 2.0 massager ), gourmet gifts for foodies (think decadent chocolates and a cool spice grinder), fashionable finds from Girlfriend Collective and Sterling Forever, cool tech gifts from Meta and Ray-Ban and a range of investment items to treat the luxury lovers (or yourself).

The best part? Everything is conveniently available on Amazon , so you can add everything to one cart if your heart desires. If you prefer to shop beyond the e-commerce giant, many of the brands are celebrating with discounts of 20 to 60 percent off on their websites, including Laura Geller , Pink Picasso , Dearfoams , Paravel , Clevr and others.

See some of the best items from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list below, and shop everything at Amazon here .

Compartes Chocolates Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Gift Box

This delicious Treasures of the Orchard gift box from Los Angeles-based Compartés contains 15 to 20 chocolate-dipped fruits, perfect for those with a health-minded sweet tooth.

Maya J Bracelet Hair Ties

This trio of bracelet hair ties by Maya J (also available in black) make sit a cinch to accessorize in a pinch.

Roverlund Airline-Compliant Out-of-Office Pet Carrier

Roverlund’s stylish flight-ready pet carriers come in a variety of camo colorways and include a bonus leash; they come in small (for pets up to 15 pounds) or large (up to 25 pounds).

Dearfoams Warm Up Booties

Dearfoams’ quilted unisex Warm Up Booties have a comfy memory foam insole and temperature-regulating material to keep your feet dry.

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset, 128 or 256GB

Laura Geller Party in a Palette Eyeshadow Set of 4

Valued at $109, Laura Geller’s Glamorous Gatherings Party in a Palette set comes with four full-face makeup kits with eyeshadows, highlighter and blush — essentially, everything you need for festive holiday looks and more.

Therabody Theragun Mini 2.0 Massager

Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr and countless other stars love Therabody’s best-selling Theragun Mini percussive massager , which is lighter and more compact than the original version.

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo

Of authors Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo’s 224-page book, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls , Winfrey writes, “If you read it, you can be it. This book features 100 stories of barrier-breaking activists, artists, inventors, entrepreneurs and other impressive young women under the age of 30 — like Greta Thunberg, Bindi Irwin, Keke Palmer and more.”

Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip Sweater

Available in five neutral colors and in sizes XS to 3X, Spanx’s lightweight AirEssentials half-zip sweater is perfect for frequent travelers or anyone who wants to lounge in comfort.

Pink Picasso Kids Paint by Numbers Kits for Kids

For artists of all ages, Pink Picasso’s paint-by-number kits (like this colorful scene of donuts ) will encourage them to flex their creative muscles.

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings

Score Girlfriend Collective’s cult-favorite pocket leggings (reg. $88) for 20 percent off on Amazon for a limited time. We love the compressive design that smooths and wicks away sweat, and the fact that the Winfrey-approved leggings are made of recycled plastic bottles.

Amazon Echo Show 15

Says the superstar of Amazon’s smart home device (which is 23 percent off for a limited time), “[Oprah Daily creative director] Adam Glassman hung the latest Echo Show on the wall of his kitchen and uses it every day. The 15.6-inch HD screen has a sleek frame, so it almost looks like a piece of art. You can use it to sync family calendars, write digital notes to one another, and create to-do lists. Or, like Adam, you can stream your favorite show while you cook.”

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Bundle

“I take bathing very seriously — and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key,” says Winfrey. She selected Cozy Earth’s bamboo and cotton Waffle Bath Bundle (available in three colors) for those who love to luxuriate in comfort. They feature a waffle texture on one side and absorbent terry cloth on the other, so you can style your bathroom different ways. The Amazon set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and four washcloths; you can customize your bundle on Cozy Earth’s website .

Kitchens of Africa East Meets West Gift Box

Travel the world with your tastebuds with Kitchens of Africac’s delicious East Meets West gift box , which has curry, peanut, tamarind and onion simmer sauces and recipe to go with each.

JW PEI Aylin Canvas Cell Phone Crossbody Bag

At only $40, vegan accessories brand JW Pei’s Aylin canvas crossbody bag (available in several colors and 20 percent off on Amazon ) is perfect for those forgetful tech lovers who need to keep their smartphone handy at all times.

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System Coffee and Espresso Machine

For beginning and pro coffee connoisseurs , De’Longhi’s Magnifica Evo machine makes it convenient to whip up espresso shots, cappuccinos, iced drinks, lattes and more just the way they like it.

Oprah’s The Life You Want Love and Happiness Journal

The 208-page Oprah’s The Life You Want journal will help you (or your giftee) learn to love yourself first, break bad relationship patterns, manifest relationship goals and more.

Montes Doggett Handmade Oil & Vinegar No. 6 Set

Handmade in Peru, Montes Doggett’s ceramic oil and vinegar bottles come with a carrying tray, so it’s a great gift for hosts and foodies.

Paravel Fold-Up Travel Backpack

On sale for 20 percent off on Amazon , sustainable travel accessories brand Paravel’s fold-up nylon backpack (reg. $65) is made of 15 recycled plastic water bottles and easily folds into a small pouch. (The carbon-neutral brand is also offering 20 percent off at its website when you spend $100 with the code GIFTING20.)

Leeway Home The Full Way 44-Piece Set

One of the best gifts for college students, your favorite host and new homeowners or apartment dwellers, Leeway Home’s 44-piece dinnerware set has everything they need to set the table for four guests. Other solid and striped colors are available.

Judy The Emergency Pack

For the giftee who could use some help staying prepared, Hollywood-loved prep brand Judy’s 53-piece Emergency Pack landed on Winfrey’s list for its well-rounded selection of essentials for four people, including 20 rechargeable lanterns, a first aid kit, hand warmers, water, gloves and more in a waterproof backpack. Plus, it’s $100 off on Amazon and the brand’s website .

Savannah Bee Co. Queen Bee Body Butter Gift Set

Winfrey loves Savannah Bee Company’s four-jar set of body butters with festive scents such as rosemary and lavender, chamomile & myrrh and tupelo honey (plus an unscented option).

Warmies Microwavable French Lavender Scented Plusch Sloth

Warmies’ adorable dried lavender-infused sloth is more than a cuddly accessory — it can be warmed up in the microwave and used as soothing stress relief, a calming toy and more for all ages.

FinaMill Battery-Operated Pepper Mill & Spice Grinder

Foodies who love kitchen gadgets will be happy to unwrap FinaMill’s battery-operated pepper mill and spice grinder , which comes in several stylish colors and includes two spice pods so you can easily swap out flavors.

Brown Toy Box Maya Can You Code? Puzzle

Dadisi Academy’s giant three-foot puzzles show a diversity of kids in a variety of STEM activities, including astronomy, coding, art, robotics, chemistry and more. Brown Toy Box was founded by an Atlanta mom with the mission of helping “Black children see positive depictions of themselves in the toys they play with.”

Musee Words of Encouragement Soap Set

Once again, Mississippi-based Musee’s handmade body products have landed a coveted spot on Winfrey’s list. This set of six soap bars feature inspiring words and phrases for the festive season, including “Full of Joy,” “Hope,” “Peace” and more. (Gift them as one set or use them as stocking stuffers.)

The Cravory Best Sellers Mix Freshly Baked Cookies

Oprah Daily calls San Diego-based The Cravory’s Best Sellers Mix “not just your average chocolate chip cookies.” This cookie box (available in 12, 18 or 24 treats) includes baked-to-order flavors such as red velvet, birthday cake, lemon bar and of course, classic choco chip.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Stories Smart Glasses

Ray-Ban’s Stories smart glasses are among the coolest tech gifts in our eyes, and Winfrey agrees, too. Available in classic Wayfarer, round or square Meteor frames, the specs have built-in 5MP cameras that can capture photos and videos up to one minute, built-in speakers for listening to music and a microphone for phone calls and voice commands. The connected device requires a mobile phone and wireless internet, plus a Facebook account and the Facebook View app if users want to share their content online.

Clevr Blends Holiday Starter Kit



For those who’ve yet to hop on the mushroom wellness wagon, Clevr’s SuperLatte holiday starter kit (reg. $79) will give recipients their dose of energizing or calming adaptogens (depending on their mood). The gift set comes with Sleeptime and Chai flavors, plus a latte dust drink topper, oat milk and coconut creamer and a frother. The set is on sale for 20 percent off on Clevr’s website and Amazon .

Sterling Forever Five Days of Hoops Advent Box

Advent calendar lovers and jewelry collectors will enjoy opening up five days of sparkling earrings (gold or silver available) from Sterling Forever.

Lands’ End Women’s Quilted Maxi Primaloft ThermoPlume Coat

“This coat has a classic yet updated look that feels high-end, with quilting and big front pockets,” says Winfrey. This Lands’ End insulated and water-resistant women’s jacket is made from from recycled insulation and can keep wearers warm in temperatures as low as -13 degrees Fahrenheit.

Buy: Lands' End Women's Insulated Quilted Maxi Primaloft ThermoPlume Coat