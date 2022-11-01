ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris claims his side overcame a 'psychological battle' to win in Marseille... while stand-in boss Cristian Stellini admits banned Antonio Conte was left 'very tired' having to watch from the crowd

By Matt Barlow
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Hugo Lloris hailed Tottenham's spirit and character as they fought back from behind to win in Marseille and reach the last-16 of the Champions League.

Spurs, with manager Antonio Conte confined to the stands as he served a ban, were losing at half-time but equalised early in the second half when Clement Lenglet headed in his first goal for the club.

A point was enough to qualify but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's winner with the last kick of the game at the Stade Velodrome sent Conte's team to the top of Group D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wADG_0iv2xj3z00
Hugo Lloris feels Tottenham showed great character to come from behind to beat Marseille
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IoLq_0iv2xj3z00
Spurs superbly turned around a 1-0 deficit to win 2-1 and top their Champions League group 

They are seeded in Monday's draw and will play the second leg of the last-16 tie at home.

'It was a tough night and a great battle,' said Spurs captain Lloris. 'I think it was even more a psychological battle because we could feel there was a team playing without the fear to lose, it was Marseille.

'We expected that type of game. We know the Velodrome is a very difficult place to deal with, and I think we showed great personality in the second half.

'It is a great result without a coach. It was probably even more difficult for him in the crowd.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmQ6S_0iv2xj3z00
Lloris picked up the man of the match award following an excellent display in the Spurs goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOkp2_0iv2xj3z00
Spurs got back into the game in the second half with a Clement Lenglet (second right) header
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5ymY_0iv2xj3z00
Lloris was full of praise for his French compatriot following the win and last-16 progression

Tottenham, who lost Son Heung-min injured in the first half, made another change at the interval, sending on Emerson Royal for Ryan Sessegnon.

Lloris, thrilled for his great friend Lenglet, added. 'Clement scored a very important goal in France in front of the French people, it's important and he helped the team to get back on track and then the second goal from Pierre is just so important to confirm the first spot in the group.'

Assistant manager Cristian Stellini, standing in for Conte, said: 'It was very difficult in the first half but we didn't lose our minds.

'We stayed in the match. It was a terrible goal we conceded. We were not prepared and this is an important lesson for the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3040oN_0iv2xj3z00
Stand-in boss Cristian Stellini (right) celebrates Tottenham's victory at full-time in Marseille
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUr85_0iv2xj3z00
Spurs manager Antonio Conte was serving a touchline suspension and watched in the stands

'In the second half something changed. We spoke a lot in the dressing room about the energy we needed to press and control the game. We played a fantastic second half.

'We know very well in this type of stadium, a knock out match is not easy because the stadium was very hot in the first half.

'I spoke to Antonio. He was very tired. For him to be in the crowd is not usual.'

Match winner Hojbjerg also collected a yellow card in the final seconds which will rule him out of the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This can never happen again': Jamie Carragher doubles down on his Qatar World Cup criticism by claiming players are being treated like 'CATTLE' by football chiefs as injuries pile up - and insists he would not blame stars for 'saving themselves' now

Jamie Carragher has once again slammed the timing of the Qatar World Cup, saying players are being treated like 'cattle' after several suffered devastating injury blows. Raphael Varane, Ben Chilwell and Son Heung-min are among Premier League stars who could miss the tournament after picking up injuries in recent days.
Daily Mail

'I know he can do better': Erik ten Hag insists he WON'T give up on Man United outcast Donny van de Beek despite his rut of form - and backs the Dutchman to become 'more of a threat' in attack for the Red Devils

Manchester United won’t give up on Donny van de Beek despite the Dutchman’s lack of progress at Old Trafford, says manager Erik ten Hag. Van de Beek has flopped since a £40million move from Ajax – where he made his name under Ten Hag – in September 2020, and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton.
Daily Mail

Eric Dier sends heartfelt gift of England shirt to the family of late Tottenham coach Gian Piero Ventrone... crediting legendary fitness guru for helping him earn recall to Gareth Southgate's squad

Eric Dier sent Gian Piero Ventrone's family the shirt he wore during England's fixture with Italy in September, claiming the late fitness coach 'helped' him regain is place in the national side. Dier said Ventrone - who passed away in October at the age of 61 following a short battle...
Daily Mail

Everton 0-2 Leicester: Youri Tielemans scores ANOTHER stunner as James Maddison shines to help Foxes move out of Premier League relegation zone, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin goes off injured again

James Maddison still might not get into Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad but he couldn’t have done any more in his final audition before Thursday’s announcement. Maddison not only provided both assists as Leicester climbed out of the relegation zone all the way up to 13th....
Daily Mail

Barcelona 2-0 Almeria: Gerard Pique bids emotional farewell in his final game at the Camp Nou as club legend seals perfect send-off with three points and a clean sheet sending them top of LaLiga

Barcelona marked Gerard Pique’s last game at the Camp Nou in the best way possible – with a 2-0 win over Almeria that sends them top. Real Madrid will return to the summit if they beat Rayo Vallecano on Monday but this was Pique's night and he finished it captain of the Liga leaders.
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are the most successful Premier League side of the last 20 years', claims Joe Cole as he insists Blues remain 'on a different level' to Arsenal who have 'achieved nothing significant yet' despite flying start to season

Joe Cole is adamant that 'Chelsea are the most successful team in the country' and claims the Blues will move 'above' Premier League leaders Arsenal 'very soon'. Speaking ahead of Sunday's derby, Cole said he liked Mikel Arteta and the way in which he operates. However, he made it clear he thought Chelsea were a 'level above' Arsenal.
Daily Mail

Hakim Ziyech can't get a look in at Chelsea under Graham Potter and Youssef En-Nesyri has been dropped by Sevilla... even with Sofiane Boufal firing on all cylinders at Angers, Morocco's attack has wilted since qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar

With seven wins from eight, 25 goals scored and an undefeated record to boast, few nations outside the world rankings' top 20 steamrolled the World Cup qualification stage as well as Morocco. Carrying a perfect record into their play-off final against Democratic Republic of the Congo, Morocco triumphed to secure...
Daily Mail

Mr Nice Guy is ready to play a hard game... Gareth Southgate prepared to be 'completely ruthless' to help England succeed in Qatar as the deadline to name his final squad looms

Andy Woodman, Gareth Southgate’s best man at his wedding and former Crystal Palace team-mate, sums it up best. ‘Gareth’s always been too nice or his own good,’ surmised Woodman. ‘I’ve told him on many occasions: “There are times, mate, when you have to be a bastard. Situations when it pays to be cynical.” Might as well have been talking to a wall.’
Daily Mail

Ghana endured a miserable AFCON and their fans have even called on DIVINE INTERVENTION ahead of the World Cup amid their poor form... but the likes of Partey, Kudus and Williams give them a chance of springing a surprise in the 'group of death' in Qatar

Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament. At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.
Daily Mail

Chelsea risk losing academy duo, with Man City ready to poach rising star Jude Soonsup-Bell... while teammate Charlie Webster could also depart Stamford Bridge after rejecting a new contract

Manchester City have reportedly 'opened talks' to sign Chelsea academy star Jude Soonsup-Bell. According to the Evening Standard, the 18-year-old is a prime target for Chelsea's academy rivals, who could try to acquire his signature when his contract expires at the end of the season. Soonsup-Bell joined the Blues as...
Daily Mail

Unai Emery is back with a point to prove: New Aston Villa boss is ready to put Arsenal flop behind him and help his new team win their first major trophy in 26 years

Anyone worried about whether Unai Emery can revive Aston Villa should understand it will be relatively simple compared with what he faced as a young manager at Valencia. The Spaniard, who turned 51 on Thursday, arrives at Villa Park with the team above the relegation zone by a single point. They have won only three times this season and have significant flaws at both ends of the pitch. 'Big challenge ahead,' read the tweet from Emery's official account on Wednesday morning.
Daily Mail

Manchester United dig out the iconic No 7s film they 'DITCHED when Cristiano Ronaldo tried to force his way out of the club in the summer', with legendary Red Devils stars Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Ella Toone and Bryan Robson all featuring

Manchester United have finally released a special No 7s film that they reportedly delayed in the summer when Cristiano Ronaldo tried to force an exit from the club. The Portuguese superstar's future dominated United's pre-season when he declared his intention to quit the club following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.
Daily Mail

Hertha Berlin 2-3 Bayern Munich: Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scores double to continue his fine form in five-goal thriller as Julian Nagelsmann's side go top of the Bundesliga table

Bayern Munich have gone top of the Bundesliga table after withstanding a Hertha Berlin comeback to win a nervy match 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. Visiting attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala scored early before in-form striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice in two minutes to put the champions 3-0 up. Quickfire Hertha goals...
Daily Mail

Celtic 4-2 Dundee United: Sead Haksabanovic's first-half double and substitutes Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada score for the Bhoys, with visitors scoring through a Steven Fletcher penalty and Dylan Levitt

Celtic's capacity for late, game-changing goals is renowned but there was still something dramatic about the way they reacted to the peril of dropping Premiership points here. The punishment meted out by Ange Postecoglou’s team on Dundee United was brutal as Celtic scored not once but twice at the death to send their supporters home breathless.
Daily Mail

My players will take their chance to make a difference... we will be judged as human as well as footballers: Too political for some, not political enough for others, England boss Gareth Southgate is still a man who will speak his mind

Gareth Southgate clearly didn’t get the memo from FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Now is the time for us all to focus on football and forget about politics, was the gist of Gianni’s letter to federations on the eve of a World Cup built on the deaths of bonded labourers.
Daily Mail

Reece James 'confident he will still be included in England's World Cup squad' even if he misses the start of the tournament - as the Chelsea star is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury

Chelsea defender Reece James is reportedly confident of being included in the England 2022 World Cup, as he is ahead of schedule with his injury. The 22-year-old suffered knee ligament damage in their 2-0 Champions League victory over AC Milan on October 11. The Blues previously revealed that the extent...
Daily Mail

'We have to win as Manchester United': Erik ten Hag insists he can't guarantee Harry Maguire crucial minutes ahead of the World Cup... with the defender's lack of game-time a concern for Gareth Southgate going into Qatar

Erik ten Hag can’t guarantee Harry Maguire minutes before the World Cup as he has to put Manchester United’s interests ahead of England. Gareth Southgate will announce his squad for Qatar next week and Maguire is certain to be included despite his lack of playing time for United this season. The 29-year-old has made just four starts and four more appearances as a substitute due to a leg injury and loss of form.
Daily Mail

LaLiga slams organisers of the Super League after 'false' claims that the competition would be 'open and inclusive'... with its major clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona trying to revive the 'selfish and elitist' format

LaLiga has attacked the backers of the Super League - who include the presidents of its two most prominent member clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona - in a social media video published on Friday. Real and Barca bosses Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta were instrumental in the launch of the...
Daily Mail

Everton boss Frank Lampard wants more goals from his wide players after scoring just 11 in 13 games... but he knows it will be a gradual process with his inexperienced wingers

Everton manager Frank Lampard wants more goals from his wide players but is prepared to make allowances at this stage for their relative lack of inexperience. Anthony Gordon, 21 and Dwight McNeil, 22, have scored three and two respectively in 26 combined appearances, while the 26-year-old Demarai Gray has two in 14 games.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

681K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy