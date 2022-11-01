ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

wjhl.com

Elizabethton students build engine from scraps at car show

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Food City helping Friends & Pets in Need through food drive

KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year

KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County TCAT gives more information for individuals interested in the new truck driving course

SURGOINSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown, Hawkins County Extension Campus, is still on track to start a truck driving program in January. Interim Hawkins County Campus Coordinator Charles Johnson gave an update on the program and answered some questions at the Hawkins County Industrial Board meeting on Thursday.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Suspect charged after weekend shooting in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Farmhouse in the Valley

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Farmhouse in the Valley in Rogersville to learn about this historical home, the holiday decorations, and the many events coming up including open houses and cooking classes. For more information please visit Farmhouse in the Valley on Facebook.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting

JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say

A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night.
KINGSPORT, TN

