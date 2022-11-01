ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckerspayer.com

Mississippi orders payer to cease all business operations

Mississippi is the latest state to take action against Salvasen Health for marketing and selling health insurance plans without a license. On Oct. 31, the state's insurance department issued a cease and desist against the Houston-based company, barring it from collecting and receiving any premiums or conducting any business in the state. The policy will remain in place pending a final decision from the insurance commissioner.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magic 1470AM

Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?

Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
LOUISIANA STATE
Recycling Today

Update: SDI confirms Mississippi site selection

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Steel Dynamics Inc. has announced the selection of Columbus, Mississippi, as the location for its previously announced greenfield recycled-content flat-rolled aluminum mill. SDI describes Columbus as “strategically located within the targeted Southeast market, bringing numerous competitive customer, recycled material and renewable energy advantages to the project.” The...
COLUMBUS, MS
Classic Rock 105.1

Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
wtva.com

Now is the time to enroll

Open enrollment is underway for Mississippians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. There are five companies that offer plans under the Mississippi marketplace. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says residents need to make sure the plan they pay for provides the coverage they need. Low cost is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Company accused of selling health insurance without license in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) issued a cease and desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings, LLC. According to MID, the insurance agency violated Mississippi law by marketing and selling health insurance without having an insurance license. The agency also said Salvasen Holdings marketed insurance plans […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

State teachers feel more appreciated

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the Legislature. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its teacher retention survey designed to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators. About...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How Mississippians can prevent diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness month. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy which results in too much sugar in the blood. The breakdowns of sugar are released in the bloodstream. When the blood sugar increases, it signals […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi Insurance Department issues Cease and Desist order

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Insurance Department is cracking down on a company because of its business practices. The department has issued a Cease and Desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings LLC. The company is accused of marketing and selling Health Insurance without...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
