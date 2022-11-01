ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills Add Pass-Catching Running Back To Loaded Offense

By Jason Hall
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7pls_0iv2x6v100
Photo: Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills added what many perceived as the missing piece to their already top-ranked offense on Tuesday (November 1).

The Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts just prior to the NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero , adding a pass-catching running back to what already ranks as league's top offense.

Buffalo currently ranks first among all 32 NFL teams in total offense with an average of 430.6 yards per game and first in passing offense with 307.7 yards per game.

The Bills were reported to be targeting several pass-catching running backs, but fell short of acquiring former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey , who was instead traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Hines has excelled in multiple ways out of the backfield, recording 324 receptions for 1,725 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns on 300 rushing attempts during his first five NFL seasons, all of which were spent with the Colts after being selected at No. 104 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years," Hines tweeted after news of the trade. "You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful."

The Bills are currently first in the AFC East Division standings with a 6-1 record through their first seven games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Colts players react on social media to trade of RB Nyheim Hines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday traded longtime running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, he thanked Colts Nation for its support over the last five years on Twitter. Hines was drafted by the Colts in 2018 from North Carolina State. Since then, he’s scored...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Bills make a move fans didn’t know they wanted

In buzz-beater fashion, the Buffalo Bills traded for a running back!. Adam Schefter for ESPN reported at 3:57 p.m. ET that the Bills traded for running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. In return, Buffalo will send a conditional fifth-round draft pick and running back Zack Moss, whose snap count has decreased to 15% of the offensive snaps this year.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal

The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bills Buffalo Trades For Familiar Face Dean Marlowe

The Buffalo Bills are acting sneaky on Tuesday, making one last trade before the NFL trade deadline that was not announced until much later. According to ESPN, the Bills are acquiring defensive back and special teams ace Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons. The move comes after the team acquired...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
atozsports.com

The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here

The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Tom Coughlin This Wednesday

Tom Coughlin and his family are mourning the loss of Tom's wife, Judy. She passed away at 77 years old this week.  Coughlin, the former NFL head coach who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles after coaching the Jaguars for eight seasons (1995-2002), had been married to Judy for 55 ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3

The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft November 3. The big problem for the Lions is on defense, but they can’t pass up the chance at getting a franchise signal-caller. Stroud has nice touch and accuracy, which he has shown throughout the last two seasons.
FLORIDA STATE
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy