East Lansing, MI

Michigan State Suspends Four More Players in Wake of Tunnel Altercations

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The school originally suspended four other players for the postgame incidents.

In a joint statement from football coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller, Michigan State announced it has suspended four more players for their roles in altercations after the Spartans’ game at Michigan on Saturday night.

The total number of Michigan State players suspended is now eight. The suspensions come in the wake of a group of Spartans players being caught on camera kicking and punching Michigan football player Ja’Den McBurrows after the game as both sides were heading to their separate locker rooms. Another video shows a Michigan State player attacking another Wolverines player with a helmet. Michigan defensive back Gemon Green, who allegedly was hit with a helmet during the altercation, has decided to press charges .

“As we continue to gather and review electronic evidence of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windham and Brandon Wright,” the school wrote in a statement. “The suspensions are effective immediately.”

On Sunday night, Michigan State announced suspensions for Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young for their roles in the incident. The school didn’t announce a duration for any of the eight players’ suspensions, except to say that the “suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.”

In addition to Michigan State, the University of Michigan Police Department and the Big Ten are conducting their own investigations .

