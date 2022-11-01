ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant Had 1-Word Reaction To Steve Nash News

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
NBC Sports

Durant insists he was 'shocked' by Nets' decision to fire Nash

If there was one person who you'd expect wouldn't be surprised by the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash, it's Kevin Durant. But even after Brooklyn's 2-5 start, Durant insists he didn't see Tuesday's news coming. "You're always shocked when a move like this happens. But it's normal in the NBA,"...
Yardbarker

Nets Part Ways with Coach Steve Nash: Ex Mavs All-Star Out in Brooklyn

After just two full seasons on the job, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, per reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Nash released a statement on social media following the announcement. "It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday,"...
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry upset over overturned call in loss to Heat

Steph Curry was upset over an overturned call late in his Golden State Warriors’ 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. The Warriors were down 112-109 and Curry attempted a three-pointer with 1:39 left. Originally, the call was that Jimmy Butler had fouled Curry, which would have given the Warriors guard three free throws and a chance to tie the game. Instead, the call was overturned to a blocked shot.
The Associated Press

Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave the most casual two-handed shrug you’ll ever see on a ballfield. Like it was any routine game in May. Only this was November. In the World Series. In the biggest game of his life. Yep, this Peña postseason just kept getting better and better.
HOUSTON, TX

