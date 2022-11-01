Read full article on original website
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the basketball world learned that the Brooklyn Nets were parting ways with head coach Steve Nash. According to multiple reports, it was a "mutual" decision. Nash reportedly willingly stepped down as the team's head coach as the Nets try to re-start their hopes of a playoff run.
Not a lot of coaches would have thrived in Steve Nash's situation.
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
DALLAS — Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Steve Nash has been fired from his head coaching position for the Brooklyn Nets. It was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski before the Athletic's Shams Charania then also reported this firing. The Nets then sent out a press release at 11:57 p.m.
The deal reportedly could be finalized in 24-48 hours. The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal could be finalized in 24-48 hours, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski....
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
The Brooklyn Nets and Steve Nash parted ways as the Dallas Mavericks practiced. Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the situation with the media.
The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as head coach after the team announced Tuesday they had mutually agreed to part ways with Steve Nash. Shams Charania reported the move:. “The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell...
Kevin Durant met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Chicago Bulls.
The Brooklyn Nets parted ways with head coach, Steve Nash.
Steve Nash is out as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after a 2-5 start. The Nets won in Nash’s last game on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. He is leaving the team just hours before they play the Chicago Bulls at home. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Nash...
If there was one person who you'd expect wouldn't be surprised by the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash, it's Kevin Durant. But even after Brooklyn's 2-5 start, Durant insists he didn't see Tuesday's news coming. "You're always shocked when a move like this happens. But it's normal in the NBA,"...
After just two full seasons on the job, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, per reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Nash released a statement on social media following the announcement. "It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday,"...
