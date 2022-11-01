Read full article on original website
Man gets 12 years for attempting to rape Yosemite National Park co-worker
A California man who attempted to rape a sleeping co-worker at Yosemite National Park has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.
Father and daughter stabbed to death in Kohl’s parking lot
A young woman and her father were stabbed to death outside a California shopping centre as they worked on a car together.McKenna Evans, 22, and her father, Ken Evans, were attacked in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.Ms Evans was pronounced dead at the scene while her 54-year-old father died later at the hospital, according to officials.Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man, who they said may be a transient living in his car at the location, in connection with the stabbings.“The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance...
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
Wyoming Elk Hunters Left With Severe Injuries After Brutal Unprovoked Assault
According to Wyoming’s Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, two hunters assaulted two other hunters in the Shale Creek area of Greys River on October 15th. The incident occurred in the afternoon that day about 60 miles north of the town of Kemmerer. The two suspects were traveling in a...
He ran twice for governor of Idaho. He’s just been convicted of murdering a Colorado girl
It was Pankey’s second trial in the case.
A Wyoming ranch was accused of forced child labor. It just suddenly closed.
A rural Wyoming ranch accused of subjecting troubled girls to forced labor and humiliating punishments has notified state regulators it halted operations. The closure of Trinity Teen Solutions comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation and a lawsuit against the ranch, and follows an NBC News investigation last month that revealed a long history of allegations of hard labor and abusive treatment at the for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy in northwest Wyoming. The facility has denied many of the former residents’ allegations in court filings, and no charges have been filed.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother slams Colorado police over handling of Chloe Campbell disappearance
The half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey — a six-year-old girl who was murdered in 1996 and whose killer was never caught — has crticised the Boulder, Colorado, police department for its handling of the disappearance of Chloe Campbell.John Ramsey lashed out at the department on Twitter. "Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD," he wrote, linking to an article about an 18-year-old cold case the DPD solved. Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramseyhttps://t.co/yvayFj6XzY— John Andrew Ramsey (@JRamsey_Truth) October 6, 2022 Mr Ramsey also told The Daily...
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
Body found in Arches National Park in Utah identified as 33-year-old Virginia woman
MOAB, Utah (7News) — A body discovered Saturday in Arches National Park in Utah has been identified as Ekaterina Yaroslavna Ksenjek, 33, of Arlington, Va. A release from the National Park Service on Wednesday said Ksenjek’s body was found in the Devils Garden area of the park. Employees...
Carjacking suspects who fatally shot passerby after pursuit were on parole
Two people arrested for shooting a 21-year-old Denver woman to death while attempting to steal her car early Sunday morning are both parolees from the Colorado Department of Corrections. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, were both advised today in Boulder court of their new charges. Both have been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Cerda, evidently the driver of the car that fled authorities in Larimer County prior to the shooting, also has eluding and aggravated robbery charges on file.Larimer County deputies called off a pursuit of Cerda and Vargas-Martinez's car...
UPMC doctor charged with DUI, killing another doctor in July crash
Charges have been filed against a UPMC doctor in a crash that killed another doctor in July. Dr. Douglas Rockacy, 47, from Wexford was killed in the 300 block of Wexford Bayne Road in Pine Township on July 16 just before 1 a.m. UPMC Mercy confirmed to Channel 11 that...
'Multiple' human remains found in river identified as 4 missing Oklahoma men
OKMULGEE, Okla. (TCD) -- Detectives reportedly discovered "multiple" human remains in a river amid a search for four missing men who have not been seen for about a week. On Oct. 14, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said in a press conference a passerby saw "something that looked suspicious" in a river near Sharp Road and called police. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the remains, and several law enforcement agencies arrived to assist.
Body of Missing Idaho Hunter Discovered After Extensive Search
A long 10-day search came to a sad end on Saturday as authorities discovered the body of an Idaho big game hunter named Michael Faller. The search for the Butte County rifle hunter came to an end thanks to the aid of a K9 search unit. The Butte County Sheriff’s...
Nathan Larson, admitted pedophile on trial for kidnapping California girl, dies in custody
FRESNO -- A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno, California. Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death. The Bee reported that Larson had...
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Five MS-13 gang members sentenced to life for murder, dismemberment of Virginia teens
5 members of the infamous MS-13 gang were sentenced to life in prison for the murder and dismemberment of two Virginia teenagers in 2016.
CA mother attacked in parking lot with 1-year-old in her arms, charge against suspect dismissed: Report
A California woman attacked in a parking lot with her small child in her arms says the charge against the suspect has been dropped due to a lack of courtroom space.
Police continue to search for Brighton bank robbery suspect
Police in Brighton are asking for assistance from the community as the search continues for a bank robbery suspect. Officers were called to the First National Bank of Omaha on 1600 E. Bridge Street Wednesday after a bank employee reported a robbery around 10:54 a.m. According to investigators, the man entered the bank and demanded cash while holding a weapon inside his pocket. The bank employee handed the suspect the cash that also contained a dye pack. The suspect fled the bank and was last seen running westbound on Bridge Street. Officer described the suspect as a Hispanic male standing 5-foot-7, with a face piercing on his left cheek, a face tattoo and a goatee. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and a black hat that says, "719."Schools in the area were placed on a temporary lockdown while officers searched for the suspect Wednesday afternoon. The incident is under investigation by the Brighton Police Department and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
Utah sheriff’s deputy sparks outrage by searching for Black shoplifting suspect with a lasso
A sheriff’s deputy in Grand County, Utah, was caught on body camera wielding a lasso during the search for a Black shoplifting suspect, giving rise to calls for accountability and training of police officers. The Black community in Utah is also aghast at the footage, which they say evoked a time of enslavement and lynching.The incident took place in July this year. In bodycam footage, Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Edwards can be seen wielding a lasso along with a few other officers looking for a Black homeless man who was accused of stealing a pair of sunglasses from a...
Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'
The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
