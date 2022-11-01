Read full article on original website
Related
Here's why Phillies star Bryce Harper turned down $45 million a year from Dodgers
When Bryce Harper was a free agent in 2019, the Dodgers offered him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Harper wanted a longer contract and signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies.
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
Houston Chronicle
Mattress Mack gets into it with Phillies fan, has 'no fear' after big bet
There might not be a more recognizable individual among regular fixtures at Minute Maid Park than Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, and the famous Houston Astros fan has headed on the road to watch his favorite team in the World Series. McIngvale has more invested than just his fandom, too. With...
Golf Digest
Infamous 71-year-old whale Mattress Mack nearly got in a fist fight with Phillies fans at Game 3
Tuesday night was not a great night for Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. The 71-year-old whale best known for staking huge money on the Astros’ various World Series campaigns, stands to win a record $75 million should the ‘Stros beat the Phillies in the Fall Classic. There’s just one slight problem:
Phillies OF Bryce Harper’s immediate reaction after blasting 2-run HR over Lance McCullers
The World Series made its return to Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the Fall Classic. And Bryce Harper and the Phillies lineup immediately delivered in front of their raucous home crowd, hitting a two-run home run shot to right field off of Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who may or may not be caught tipping his pitches.
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eagles take on Houston Texans in Thursday Night Football
The Phillies won't be the only Philadelphia team in action Thursday night. Both they and the Eagles will be taking on their respective Houston teams. The Birds will play the Texans at NRG Stadium, in the hunt for their eighth straight win. It would be the first time ever that...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh put Phillies ahead early in World Series Game 3 with home runs
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 over the Houston Astros in the World Series on Tuesday night, winning a 7-0 blowout in Game 3. The Phillies jumped ahead in the first inning in electric fashion, courtesy of a two-run home run from designated hitter Bryce Harper. Harper launched the first pitch he saw from Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., an 85 mph breaking ball, into the right field stands, knocking in Kyle Schwarber, who had reached on a leadoff walk. According to Statcast's data, the ball had an exit velocity of 103.9 mph and traveled some 402 feet. Take a look at the beautiful home-run footage:
Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule
The MLB says World Series tickets are valid for the game number on the ticket.
The Phillies Know How to Bounce Back From a No-Hitter
After being no-hit in World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies will have to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.
How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3 Postponement: TV Channel, Streaming Links
After being postponed Monday, Game 3 of the World Series will be played Tuesday in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.
Jimmy Rollins signs autographs for fans at NJ mall
DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, Phillies fans had the chance to meet a team legend who's back in town for the World Series against the Houston Astros. Former shortstop Jimmy Rollins was at Dick's Sporting Goods, where he signed autographs for fans. He's throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches Wednesday night at Game 4. Rollins is a four-time Gold Glove winner, 2007 National League MVP and the Phillies' all-time hits leader. He retired from the MLB in 2016 with a total of 2,455 hits.Rollins is not the only member of the 2008 World Series winning Phillies who's back in the area this week. Former first baseman Ryan Howard, pitcher Cole Hamels and outfielders Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino caught the first pitches for Game 3 Tuesday night. Catcher Carlos Ruiz was also spotted at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Harper Unloads for Two-Run Shot to Kick Off World Series Game 3
You could just feel it coming. Bryce Harper gave the Philadelphia Phillies an early 2-0 lead after he launched a moonshot to right field in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series. It was his sixth long ball of the postseason. Citizens Bank Park erupted at the...
An improbable Philadelphia Phillies World Series win coming?
The subject came up in the eighth inning of the unlucky 13th ever MLB game played in November. The Philadelphia Phillies comfortably led the Houston Astros, 7-0, and holding that lead would put them ahead in the 2022 World Series two games to one with two more games to play in Philadelphia.
True Blue LA
MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win
The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
Phillies Star’s Wife Buys Another 100 Beers for Fans
Jayme Hoskins already had bought 50 beers for fans at Tuesday’s 7–0 Philadelphia win.
Watch: Astros Outfielder Makes Incredible Catch at Wall in 9th Inning of Game 5
Chas McCormick, welcome to your Kodak moment.
WFMZ-TV Online
Can't afford Phillies tickets? Wells Fargo hosts watch party
PHILADELPHIA – Some 6,000 Philadelphia Phillies fans got that stadium atmosphere without the cost of the stadium ticket Thursday night. "I couldn't afford it," Michelle Brook, of Philadelphia, said about tickets to Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. "They were jacking the price up to two grand for standing.
Dodgers: LA Legend Ron Cey Launching a New Podcast
Dodgers legend Ron Cey is starting a podcast, and his first guest will be legendary Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrin.
Column: Justin Verlander's first World Series victory has Astros a win away from title
Justin Verlander's first career World Series victory in nine starts on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies puts the Houston Astros on cusp of another title.
