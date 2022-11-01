ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022 CA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Sacramento, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Sacramento as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply

Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Holiday Lights at the Folsom Zoo

Folsom, Calif.- This annual family event returns for the 12th year with its popular seasonal cheer! Thousands of bright and colorful lights, sparkling ornaments and trees, lighted animal figures, and displays transform the zoo sanctuary with holiday spirit. Local caroling groups and musicians provide the merry sounds of the season.
FOLSOM, CA
Fox40

Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Montessa at Whitney Ranch

ROCKLIN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022

Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
NEVADA CITY, CA
FOX40

MacKenzie Scott donates $2.4M to Sacramento nonprofit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento nonprofit said it received a $2.4 million donation — the largest single contribution in its history — from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The Greater Sacramento Urban League announced the donation on Monday, saying, “We’re honored and grateful Ms. Scott and her team recognize the Urban League’s value and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Phase 1 of Capital Southeast Connector completed

The first phase of a long-awaited roadway project in Folsom celebrated its completion last Wednesday. Phase 1 of the Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector project is now complete and fully open to motorists. The project reconstructed the span of White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street, transforming it into a safer, higher-capacity four-lane expressway.
FOLSOM, CA
Mountain Democrat

MORE beauty along Placerville Drive

Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
PLACERVILLE, CA
KGET

6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Nationwide catalytic converter theft ring busted; Including three arrested in Sacramento

A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring was broken up by a partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Three people were arrested for running an auto dismantler business out of a home in Sacramento and shipping the stolen converters to an auto shop in New Jersey where they were processed and the precious metals were extracted and sold to a metal refinery.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Ashes turn to flames

Firefighters report they extinguished a small vegetation fire Saturday caused by fireplace ashes discarded outside of a Placerville home. The fire had ignited and spread after three-day-old fireplace ashes were discarded in an area the property owner commonly used for debris burn piles, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
PLACERVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rick's Hair Cutters leaves a "legacy" behind in Roseville

When Rick Espinosa was 9, he told his mother that he wanted to be a barber when he grew up. Fast forward five-plus decades and Espinosa retired last Friday, after cutting hair for 55-and-a-half years at Rick’s Hair Cutters. “That’s all I ever wanted to do,” Espinosa said....
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Chipotle “Chipotlane” drive-thru coming to Elk Grove

Chipotle’s new “Chipotlane” drive-thru concept store is coming to the Ridge development in Elk Grove. There has been no official announcement but the company is now hiring for the store. There is no word on the expected opening. The location will be near Nick The Greek restaurant on the west end of the development. This will be the third location in Elk Grove.
ELK GROVE, CA

