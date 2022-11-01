Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022 CA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Sacramento, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Sacramento as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
rosevilletoday.com
New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply
Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
KCRA.com
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Shop accused of selling stolen catalytic convertors, pay bump for Sac City Manager, Powerball now $1.5 billion
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
rosevilletoday.com
Holiday Lights at the Folsom Zoo
Folsom, Calif.- This annual family event returns for the 12th year with its popular seasonal cheer! Thousands of bright and colorful lights, sparkling ornaments and trees, lighted animal figures, and displays transform the zoo sanctuary with holiday spirit. Local caroling groups and musicians provide the merry sounds of the season.
Fox40
Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
rosevilletoday.com
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
Paradise Post
Photos: SF Giants great Buster Posey sells Northern California hunting ranch for $3.9 million
Recently retired San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey has sold his 106-acre hunting ranch in Oroville for $3.9 million. The sprawling property encompasses a lake and two creeks for fishing and hunting and includes a main house, a barn, a workshop and a caretaker’s house. Posey, 35, grew up...
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022
Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
Sacramento city manager requests nearly $30K raise, 30 extra leave days
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the city manager’s salary last year was $372,700. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is asking the city council for a pay bump, and as a top earner within the city of Sacramento, many people are questioning if it’s a good use of […]
Soaring inflation drives longer lines to Stockton food bank into the holidays
STOCKTON, Calif. — Once a month, Orlando Holmes of Stockton pulls up in his SUV to get basic food necessities with his trusty dog Titus by his side. Homeless for a year, he said it will last him for two weeks, and with food stamps, it helps him survive.
MacKenzie Scott donates $2.4M to Sacramento nonprofit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento nonprofit said it received a $2.4 million donation — the largest single contribution in its history — from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The Greater Sacramento Urban League announced the donation on Monday, saying, “We’re honored and grateful Ms. Scott and her team recognize the Urban League’s value and […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Phase 1 of Capital Southeast Connector completed
The first phase of a long-awaited roadway project in Folsom celebrated its completion last Wednesday. Phase 1 of the Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector project is now complete and fully open to motorists. The project reconstructed the span of White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street, transforming it into a safer, higher-capacity four-lane expressway.
Mountain Democrat
MORE beauty along Placerville Drive
Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Nationwide catalytic converter theft ring busted; Including three arrested in Sacramento
A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring was broken up by a partnership between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Three people were arrested for running an auto dismantler business out of a home in Sacramento and shipping the stolen converters to an auto shop in New Jersey where they were processed and the precious metals were extracted and sold to a metal refinery.
Mountain Democrat
Ashes turn to flames
Firefighters report they extinguished a small vegetation fire Saturday caused by fireplace ashes discarded outside of a Placerville home. The fire had ignited and spread after three-day-old fireplace ashes were discarded in an area the property owner commonly used for debris burn piles, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rick's Hair Cutters leaves a "legacy" behind in Roseville
When Rick Espinosa was 9, he told his mother that he wanted to be a barber when he grew up. Fast forward five-plus decades and Espinosa retired last Friday, after cutting hair for 55-and-a-half years at Rick’s Hair Cutters. “That’s all I ever wanted to do,” Espinosa said....
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Chipotle “Chipotlane” drive-thru coming to Elk Grove
Chipotle’s new “Chipotlane” drive-thru concept store is coming to the Ridge development in Elk Grove. There has been no official announcement but the company is now hiring for the store. There is no word on the expected opening. The location will be near Nick The Greek restaurant on the west end of the development. This will be the third location in Elk Grove.
