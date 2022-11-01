ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills Add Pass-Catching Running Back To Loaded Offense

By Jason Hall
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7pls_0iv2wMQ700
Photo: Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills added what many perceived as the missing piece to their already top-ranked offense on Tuesday (November 1).

The Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts just prior to the NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero , adding a pass-catching running back to what already ranks as league's top offense.

Buffalo currently ranks first among all 32 NFL teams in total offense with an average of 430.6 yards per game and first in passing offense with 307.7 yards per game.

The Bills were reported to be targeting several pass-catching running backs, but fell short of acquiring former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey , who was instead traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Hines has excelled in multiple ways out of the backfield, recording 324 receptions for 1,725 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns on 300 rushing attempts during his first five NFL seasons, all of which were spent with the Colts after being selected at No. 104 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years," Hines tweeted after news of the trade. "You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful."

The Bills are currently first in the AFC East Division standings with a 6-1 record through their first seven games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Josh Allen Had 4-Word Reaction To Bills' New Running Back

Nyheim Hines didn't take long to leave a positive impression on his new quarterback. The veteran running back, acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, made his practice debut in Buffalo this afternoon. Josh Allen liked what he saw from the fifth-year pro. "Josh...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Cardinals Have Claimed Former Cowboys Top Draft Pick

The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have claimed former Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers. Hill spent four seasons with the Cowboys after he was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played...
The Spun

Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Hockenson has harsh quote about Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player

The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday but also did not rule it out.
Yardbarker

Bills Buffalo Trades For Familiar Face Dean Marlowe

The Buffalo Bills are acting sneaky on Tuesday, making one last trade before the NFL trade deadline that was not announced until much later. According to ESPN, the Bills are acquiring defensive back and special teams ace Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons. The move comes after the team acquired...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet

The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments

It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
atozsports.com

Cowboys are getting significant help even after quiet deadline

Unsurprisingly, the NFL trade deadline came and went without a big move from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday or Tuesday. While many fans expected a move for a wide receiver to help out an offense that showed its ceiling last Sunday, the front office will move on with what they have.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: George Kittle's Wife Goes Viral At 49ers Game

Claire Kittle, the wife of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, certainly enjoyed this past Sunday's blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams. A video surfaced of Claire shotgunning beer in a suite with Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and Kayla Nicole. Judging by the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy