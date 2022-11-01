ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Maryland’s Annual Black Bear Hunt Sees Over 100 Bears Killed

103 black bears were killed by hunters during Maryland’s 19th annual black bear hunt, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported. The hunt was conducted during the last week of October in four counties: Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington. Out of the one-hundred and three bears killed, forty-one were male while sixty-two were female, CBS News Baltimore reports.
MARYLAND STATE
Michigan DNR: 10 things to know for deer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The beginning of November means hunters around the U.P. have two weeks until they head to camp in hopes of bringing home their deer for the year. Ahead of the November 15 start of firearm season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are sharing advice to help avoid common violations and mistakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing

In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?

Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida Deputy Captures Monstrous 75-Pound Boa Constrictor in Neighborhood

Florida is home to quite a few strange and scary creatures, but rarely does a 75-pound boa constrictor make its way into a residential area. On October 28, locals in the Tall Pines neighborhood alerted St. Lucie County authorities that there was a slithery visitor slinking through the grass. Likely, when the call reached Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, they may have suspected finding a rattler or cottonmouth coiled up behind a rock. But instead, a giant, 10-foot boa constrictor awaited the officers. Among the responding personnel was Agriculture Deputy Clay Mangrum. In the past, Magrum has handled quite a few types of snakes but never had he encountered a boa on a call.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Metro Detroit county tops list of most deer crashes in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Most vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan happen in October, November, and December. Last year, there were 52,218 vehicle-deer crashes, up 2.18% from 51,103 in 2020. These crashes injured 1,449 people and killed 10. Oakland County had the most crashes – 1,853. Counties with most deer crashes:
MICHIGAN STATE
What a third straight La Niña winter could mean for West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said La Niña conditions were expected to continue for the third consecutive winter season in 2022-23. With the start of November off to a very pleasant start, it begs the question what we might expect for the rest of the winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
