Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Two men stabbed in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD – Two men were stabbed in Hollywood Monday evening and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. The stabbing was reported at 10:05 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue where they found the victims.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed on Hollywood freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Silver Lake, authorities said Thursday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP. Witness told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

DTLA shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot at a party near Chinatown and is in the hospital Tuesday. Officers were called at 10:24 a.m. Monday to a location near Cesar Chavez Avenue and Progress Place east of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway interchange where they learned the victim was engaged in an argument with another man and at some point the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suzie Price continues to outraise Rex Richardson in Long Beach mayoral race

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Despite the Los Angeles political machine’s efforts to buy the Long Beach mayoral race for their buddy career lobbyist Rex Richardson, new fundraising reports show Suzie Price holding on to a substantial, community-based fundraising and cash-on-hand lead. In the reporting period from September 25...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

4 suspects arrested in connection with Hollywood Hills shooting

LOS ANGELES – Four suspects were arrested after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a woman in the Hollywood Hills, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:55 a.m. Monday to 1755 Viewmont Drive east of Sunset Plaza Drive where they learned the victim was at a party when she was shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man booked on suspicion of murder in Woodland Hills crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead has been booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 23100 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man reported missing in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 27-year-old man who was last seen in South Los Angeles. Ashton Clemmons was last seen Wednesday in the area of South Broadway and Manchester Avenue, near the Harbor (110) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Female pedestrian killed on Los Angeles freeway

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the south Los Angeles area, authorities said Wednesday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday to the westbound freeway west of Hoover Street, where they found the 24-year-old woman lying near the center divider, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person shot near South LA middle school

LOS ANGELES – A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

CA AG finds insufficient evidence in 2021 LAPD shooting

LOS ANGELES – California Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday released a report finding insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against two Los Angeles Police Department officers who shot and killed a 48- year-old man holding a butane lighter resembling a gun on a crowded stretch of Hollywood Boulevard last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Reward offered in fatal Compton shooting of Philadelphia man

COMPTON, Calif. – A $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man visiting Compton was announced Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 2 p.m. on March 5, 2021,...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on freeway transition road

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID female pedestrian killed on southland freeway

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a 24-year-old woman who was hit by a car and killed on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the south Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Fatima Mirely Castillo Perez as the pedestrian killed in the collision. California...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by car on transition road on DTLA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. The man died at the scene, which occurred about 5 a.m., according to the California...
LOS ANGELES, CA

