Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
2urbangirls.com
Two men stabbed in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD – Two men were stabbed in Hollywood Monday evening and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. The stabbing was reported at 10:05 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Whitley Avenue where they found the victims.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Where’s the parity in rent relief for Los Angeles residents?
I see another $2 million in rent relief is being requested for Los Angeles Council District 13 on top of the $3 million already awarded in your article LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell seeks additional $2M for rental aid program. Why aren’t we getting rent relief in Council District 10...
2urbangirls.com
Defense wants Eric Holder’s conviction reduced in rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killing
LOS ANGELES – A defense attorney for the man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician’s South Los Angeles clothing store said Thursday he plans to ask a judge to reduce his client’s conviction from first-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter. Defense attorney...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed on Hollywood freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Silver Lake, authorities said Thursday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP. Witness told...
2urbangirls.com
DTLA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot at a party near Chinatown and is in the hospital Tuesday. Officers were called at 10:24 a.m. Monday to a location near Cesar Chavez Avenue and Progress Place east of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway interchange where they learned the victim was engaged in an argument with another man and at some point the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim.
2urbangirls.com
Suzie Price continues to outraise Rex Richardson in Long Beach mayoral race
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Despite the Los Angeles political machine’s efforts to buy the Long Beach mayoral race for their buddy career lobbyist Rex Richardson, new fundraising reports show Suzie Price holding on to a substantial, community-based fundraising and cash-on-hand lead. In the reporting period from September 25...
2urbangirls.com
LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell seeks additional $2M for rental aid program
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell proposed an additional $2 million Tuesday toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. The program, which began last week, provides grants of up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who...
2urbangirls.com
4 suspects arrested in connection with Hollywood Hills shooting
LOS ANGELES – Four suspects were arrested after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a woman in the Hollywood Hills, police said Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:55 a.m. Monday to 1755 Viewmont Drive east of Sunset Plaza Drive where they learned the victim was at a party when she was shot.
2urbangirls.com
Man booked on suspicion of murder in Woodland Hills crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead has been booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 23100 block of...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood home burglary on the rise while mayor insists City is ‘safest it’s ever been’
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A string of home burglaries have plagued an Inglewood neighborhood with surveillance footage providing some clues. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is currently up for reelection and is running ads on local radio stations saying the City is the “safest” it’s ever been.
2urbangirls.com
Man reported missing in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Police sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 27-year-old man who was last seen in South Los Angeles. Ashton Clemmons was last seen Wednesday in the area of South Broadway and Manchester Avenue, near the Harbor (110) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Female pedestrian killed on Los Angeles freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the south Los Angeles area, authorities said Wednesday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday to the westbound freeway west of Hoover Street, where they found the 24-year-old woman lying near the center divider, according to the CHP.
2urbangirls.com
Person shot near South LA middle school
LOS ANGELES – A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
CA AG finds insufficient evidence in 2021 LAPD shooting
LOS ANGELES – California Attorney General Rob Bonta Thursday released a report finding insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against two Los Angeles Police Department officers who shot and killed a 48- year-old man holding a butane lighter resembling a gun on a crowded stretch of Hollywood Boulevard last year.
2urbangirls.com
Reward offered in fatal Compton shooting of Philadelphia man
COMPTON, Calif. – A $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man visiting Compton was announced Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 2 p.m. on March 5, 2021,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on freeway transition road
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Gerardo Rodriguez Lopez, 32, was identified as the pedestrian who was killed,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID female pedestrian killed on southland freeway
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a 24-year-old woman who was hit by a car and killed on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the south Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Fatima Mirely Castillo Perez as the pedestrian killed in the collision. California...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor evading being served court papers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is evading being served court papers in an legal matter. We are in receipt of documents detailing the Sheriff’s department has tried unsuccessfully to reach him on three separate occasions throughout the month of October at his city hall office.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities offer $50,000 reward for unsolved murder of man killed near Nipsey Hussle mural
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department are offering a $50,000 reward in connection to the murder of a man paying respects at a Nipsey Hussle mural outside of his Marathon Clothing store. On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Tyrell Williams, 26, and some friends arrived at the alley...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on transition road on DTLA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday on the transition road from the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. The man died at the scene, which occurred about 5 a.m., according to the California...
