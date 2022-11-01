Read full article on original website
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Georgia fans can’t believe Dawgs spot in College Football Playoff rankings
Georgia Bulldogs fans reacted to seeing the team receive the No. 3 seed in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Tuesday, Nov. 1 was a huge day for football, not just because of the NFL trade deadline. At 7:00 p.m. ET, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled their very first Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season.
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee
October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
Alabama, Georgia lead the way in the 2023 recruiting rankings
The calendar turns to the month of November which means we are just over a month away from the early signing period in mid-December. While there is still a month of football games left on the regular season slate, coaches and support staff are looking to make waves on the recruiting trail. Some classes need a few spots filled, while others have a lot of work to do in the coming months. With Nov. 1 now upon us, we look at the updated 2023 recruiting rankings in the SEC according to 247Sports composite team rankings. Alabama Crimson Tide Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Overall Ranking:...
Hugh Freeze opens up about contract, Liberty football coaching future entering Arkansas
Hugh Freeze quickly became a name that was a part of discussions as a candidate for the head coaching spot at Auburn. Freeze has turned around the Liberty football program since he was hired in 2019 — Freeze made his biggest mark when Liberty finished the 2020 season ranked inside the top 20 of both major polls after posting a 10-2 record. It was the program's best season since moving to the FBS in 2018. With Liberty ranked at No. 23 in the most recent AP Poll and being 7-1 on the season, it is on track to set similar or higher heights than in 2020 and has a big opportunity to do so this week at Arkansas.
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure
Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana
Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
Kansas suspends Bill Self four games, self-imposes restrictions amid ongoing NCAA investigation
Kansas suspended basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend four games to begin the 2022-23 campaign amid an ongoing NCAA investigation, as CBS Sports reported Tuesday. Self led Kansas to a national championship last season, but he will miss the Jayhawks’ Champions Classic showdown against Duke Nov. 15. Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach. The suspensions stem from an NCAA and FBI investigation into the Kansas program in 2017 for allegedly using Adidas to bribe top recruits. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports that Kansas is not expected to be penalized by the NCAA until after the 2022-23 season.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25
The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
Watch: Peyton Manning gives Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love on national television
Tennessee legend Peyton Manning gave UT quarterback Hendon Hooker and the Vols some love during the ManningCast on Monday night. Near the end of the broadcast, Manning said he was going to dress up as Hooker for Halloween, calling the Vols quarterback “my new favorite player”. Manning also...
Alabama Football: What CFB Playoff committee should and will do tonight
Knowing the only path to the Playoffs for Alabama Football is to win out, Crimson Tide fans are not anxious about the first Selection Committee ranking. When the release occurs Tuesday night, Alabama will be close enough to the top for now. There being little drama about the Alabama Crimson...
Where Alabama stands in first College Football Playoff rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday, and Alabama was ranked No. 6 in the initial poll that will eventually set the postseason scene. The top-four teams consisted of No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson....
PODCAST: Recruiting horror stories from Bryan Harsin's tenure
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente recount Auburn's downfall in recruiting under Bryan Harsin and why the Tigers can't get much worse there under the next head coach. RUN TIME: 34 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links. Reminder...
Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey
Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
Sources: Louisville’s NCAA Infractions Coming Thursday
The case has been winding its way through the NCAA and Independent Accountability Review Process channels since the 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball.
Sonny Dykes reflects on Texas Tech and memories of his father
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes joined 247Sports Brandon Marcello to discuss his upcoming matchup with alma mater Texas Tech and memories of his father as a coach for the Red Raiders.
College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown
North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
