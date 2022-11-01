Hugh Freeze quickly became a name that was a part of discussions as a candidate for the head coaching spot at Auburn. Freeze has turned around the Liberty football program since he was hired in 2019 — Freeze made his biggest mark when Liberty finished the 2020 season ranked inside the top 20 of both major polls after posting a 10-2 record. It was the program's best season since moving to the FBS in 2018. With Liberty ranked at No. 23 in the most recent AP Poll and being 7-1 on the season, it is on track to set similar or higher heights than in 2020 and has a big opportunity to do so this week at Arkansas.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO