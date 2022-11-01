ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State

When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
msn.com

Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee

October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama, Georgia lead the way in the 2023 recruiting rankings

The calendar turns to the month of November which means we are just over a month away from the early signing period in mid-December. While there is still a month of football games left on the regular season slate, coaches and support staff are looking to make waves on the recruiting trail. Some classes need a few spots filled, while others have a lot of work to do in the coming months. With Nov. 1 now upon us, we look at the updated 2023 recruiting rankings in the SEC according to 247Sports composite team rankings. Alabama Crimson Tide Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Overall Ranking:...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Hugh Freeze opens up about contract, Liberty football coaching future entering Arkansas

Hugh Freeze quickly became a name that was a part of discussions as a candidate for the head coaching spot at Auburn. Freeze has turned around the Liberty football program since he was hired in 2019 — Freeze made his biggest mark when Liberty finished the 2020 season ranked inside the top 20 of both major polls after posting a 10-2 record. It was the program's best season since moving to the FBS in 2018. With Liberty ranked at No. 23 in the most recent AP Poll and being 7-1 on the season, it is on track to set similar or higher heights than in 2020 and has a big opportunity to do so this week at Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure

Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job

Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana

Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Kansas suspends Bill Self four games, self-imposes restrictions amid ongoing NCAA investigation

Kansas suspended basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend four games to begin the 2022-23 campaign amid an ongoing NCAA investigation, as CBS Sports reported Tuesday. Self led Kansas to a national championship last season, but he will miss the Jayhawks’ Champions Classic showdown against Duke Nov. 15. Norm Roberts will serve as interim head coach. The suspensions stem from an NCAA and FBI investigation into the Kansas program in 2017 for allegedly using Adidas to bribe top recruits. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports that Kansas is not expected to be penalized by the NCAA until after the 2022-23 season.
LAWRENCE, KS
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

PODCAST: Recruiting horror stories from Bryan Harsin's tenure

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente recount Auburn's downfall in recruiting under Bryan Harsin and why the Tigers can't get much worse there under the next head coach. RUN TIME: 34 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links. Reminder...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey

Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown

North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

