From next March, the “gamble responsibly” slogan will be discontinued on wagering advertisements. In its place, the federal government has announced a selection of alternatives, which it says will minimise problem gambling. These new, stronger “taglines” – such as “chances are you’re about to lose” – are certainly an improvement on their largely meaningless predecessor. However, the likelihood of their preventing or reducing harm is low. The government says the new lines have been researched and are evidence-based. Yet, the evidence from public health is that such messages, in isolation, have very limited effects. Other areas of public health success tell...

27 MINUTES AGO