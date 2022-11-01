ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills Add Pass-Catching Running Back To Loaded Offense

By Jason Hall
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7pls_0iv2vW2M00
Photo: Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills added what many perceived as the missing piece to their already top-ranked offense on Tuesday (November 1).

The Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts just prior to the NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero , adding a pass-catching running back to what already ranks as league's top offense.

Buffalo currently ranks first among all 32 NFL teams in total offense with an average of 430.6 yards per game and first in passing offense with 307.7 yards per game.

The Bills were reported to be targeting several pass-catching running backs, but fell short of acquiring former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey , who was instead traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Hines has excelled in multiple ways out of the backfield, recording 324 receptions for 1,725 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns on 300 rushing attempts during his first five NFL seasons, all of which were spent with the Colts after being selected at No. 104 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years," Hines tweeted after news of the trade. "You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful."

The Bills are currently first in the AFC East Division standings with a 6-1 record through their first seven games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Colts players react on social media to trade of RB Nyheim Hines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday traded longtime running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, he thanked Colts Nation for its support over the last five years on Twitter. Hines was drafted by the Colts in 2018 from North Carolina State. Since then, he’s scored...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home

Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
WGRZ TV

Von Miller added to Bills injury report

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills. That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury. That is significant in...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Nyheim Hines trade: Grading the Bills-Colts deadline deal

The Buffalo Bills, like every team in the AFC East aside from the New England Patriots, took to the trade market to add to their team on Tuesday afternoon prior to the NFL’s trade deadline. They didn’t make a blockbuster move like the Miami Dolphins, but they added a key offensive piece in Nyheim Hines from a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills make a move fans didn’t know they wanted

In buzz-beater fashion, the Buffalo Bills traded for a running back!. Adam Schefter for ESPN reported at 3:57 p.m. ET that the Bills traded for running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts. In return, Buffalo will send a conditional fifth-round draft pick and running back Zack Moss, whose snap count has decreased to 15% of the offensive snaps this year.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments

It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
Yardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick names 'giant red flag' he saw with Jets QB Zach Wilson

It seems retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick began having concerns about New York Jets starter Zach Wilson as far back as 2021. "One of the biggest question marks I’ve had about him, and the thing that scared me last year, is when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season, and put him on staff," Fitzpatrick explained during a conversation with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit.
NEW YORK STATE
atozsports.com

The moment Bills fans have been waiting for is finally here

The Buffalo Bills come out of Tuesday’s record-setting NFL trade deadline as massive winners, but not for the reason one might think. Though Bills GM Brandon Beane was busy at the deadline, Buffalo’s biggest move came with the team activating star CB Tre’Davious White off of the physically unable to perform list.
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their reactions to a huge day of Indianapolis Colts news. The Colts started their day by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and ended it by trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. How does the trade affect the Colts, what should you know about newcomer Zack Moss, and what might have gone into Brady's firing?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Bills RB Nyheim Hines Traded for Zack Moss from Colts to Buffalo

With the NFL trade deadline about to close, the Buffalo Bills jumped in and grabbed running back help. The Bills had been linked to New Orleans Saints All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara in the previous days, along with Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt. Both are superstars and would be a difference-making additions to any offense.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
415
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

Birmingham's #1 for New Country

 https://1025thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy