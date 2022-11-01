ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Related
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Massive Sections of Dry Mississippi Riverbed

The West has been enduring a megadrought for decades, with hot, dry weather conditions contributing to historic wildfires. However, drought conditions have also begun to affect some of the most iconic bodies of water in the United States. One body of water experiencing extreme drought conditions is the iconic Mississippi River. Drone footage reveals that rapidly depleted water levels have completely exposed much of the Mississippi riverbed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fisherman hooks record-tying hybrid sunfish on Green Lake

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. -- Minnesota wildlife officials say a fisherman has officially tied the state record for largest hybrid sunfish snagged.Aaron Ardoff caught the winning fish on Green Lake Sept. 18 while fishing with his brother and a friend, the Department of Natural Resources said. The hybrid sunfish weighed 1 pound, 12 ounces."As soon as I started reeling, I could tell this wasn't fighting like a pike or bass," Ardoff said in a DNR release. "When the fish got closer I could see that it was a sunfish and I started panicking. I kept telling myself to not go crazy and just get it in."Ardoff's catch ties one reeled in on the Zumbro River in 1994.   
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal

Nature is brutal, there’s no way around it. Especially in areas where grizzly bears roam, the thought that you can be going about your day when BAM you’re suddenly being eaten by a thousand pound beast is terrifying, yet it’s the reality many people and animals face on the daily. This video from Glacier National Park in Montana exemplifies the nature of grizzlyies like no other, as it shows a bear calmly walking up to a female moose with her […] The post Grizzly Bear Grabbing Moose Calf From Right In Front Of Its Mother Is Proof That Nature Is Brutal first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought

SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

