Ada County, ID

KIVI-TV

Ballot sorting machine helping Ada County navigate influx of absentee ballots

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Election officials say this is the third-highest number of requests they’ve seen for absentee ballots. Back in 2020 during the Presidential Election, Ada County Elections also saw a huge uptick, prompting them to spend about half a million dollars on a machine that helps process ballots more quickly.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Limited language assistance at voting polls in the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — As the Treasure Valley grows, so does the population of people who speak a native language other than English. While local counties don't yet meet the federal criteria that require they provide voter information in other languages, that could soon be changing. "If people don't...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Governors Poll: Who Wins Brad Little or Ammon Bundy?

We are days away from a pivotal election in our state's history. Idahoans will decide who will lead the state for the next four years. Will the state continue to be led by Republican Brad Little? Or will the independent conservative candidate Ammon Bundy shock the Idaho political establishment? There are a few other candidates on the ballot, but the race essentially comes down to Governor Little and Mr. Bundy.
IDAHO STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Idaho officials want you to report misleading, false election information

Idaho state officials have set up a website where people can report election-related items they think are inaccurate or misleading. Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck is looking for suspicious social media posts, from the nuggets that may be spread without malicious intent, where “there’s no grain of truth to it or it can be slightly rooted in some truth and we want to figure out what’s going on there,” he said.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides

It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering state elections, keeping records on businesses, trademarks, tax liens, notaries and other professions, and has...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates

While most statewide and legislative races haven’t changed much in terms of fundraising since early September, the ads and materials funded by political action committees and other individuals are flooding Idahoans’ mailboxes and social media feeds. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Sunshine database, 169 political action committees across Idaho have raised $3.6 million […] The post PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

How I Almost Threw Away My Idaho Rebate Check

Don’t try this at home. I went to my mailbox last Saturday and it was filled with campaign literature. Having voted early, I took a quick glance and then headed for the grocery store. I put the mail on the passenger seat and went about my daily shopping and chores. When I came home I unloaded groceries but forgot the mail. The next day I forgot to pick it up again and this continued for several days. But, hey, there was nothing of value on my seat.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Abortion on front burner at lieutenant governor debate

BOISE — Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens-Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online. ...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Public Utilities Commission to hold hearings this week on net metering

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is holding public hearings this week on a study that could determine the future of rooftop solar in the state. The Commission asked Idaho Power to do the study about three years ago, to establish a "fair and equitable" net metering program — where customers who generate their own solar power, often on their roof or property, can get paid for the excess energy they send back to the grid.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable

Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Southern Idaho Tourism hires new executive director

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho is growing and along with this growth is an increase in tourism. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from April 2020 to July 2021 Idaho saw a population increase of 3.4%. As the Gem State is closing in on crossing the two million in population mark, tourism has become a major part of Idaho's economy.
TWIN FALLS, ID

