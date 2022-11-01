Read full article on original website
Ballot sorting machine helping Ada County navigate influx of absentee ballots
BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Election officials say this is the third-highest number of requests they’ve seen for absentee ballots. Back in 2020 during the Presidential Election, Ada County Elections also saw a huge uptick, prompting them to spend about half a million dollars on a machine that helps process ballots more quickly.
Early in-person and absentee voting count so far
Counties in the area are experiencing a fairly steady year as they see early in-person and absentee ballots roll in. The post Early in-person and absentee voting count so far appeared first on Local News 8.
Limited language assistance at voting polls in the Treasure Valley
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — As the Treasure Valley grows, so does the population of people who speak a native language other than English. While local counties don't yet meet the federal criteria that require they provide voter information in other languages, that could soon be changing. "If people don't...
Idaho Governors Poll: Who Wins Brad Little or Ammon Bundy?
We are days away from a pivotal election in our state's history. Idahoans will decide who will lead the state for the next four years. Will the state continue to be led by Republican Brad Little? Or will the independent conservative candidate Ammon Bundy shock the Idaho political establishment? There are a few other candidates on the ballot, but the race essentially comes down to Governor Little and Mr. Bundy.
Local candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Education talks about upcoming election
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Next week, Idahoans will have their say in who will be the next State Superintendent of Education. Former Cassia County School District Public Communications Officer Debbie Critchfield is running as the Republican nominee to replace incumbent Sherri Ybarra, who she defeated in the primary.
Idaho officials want you to report misleading, false election information
Idaho state officials have set up a website where people can report election-related items they think are inaccurate or misleading. Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck is looking for suspicious social media posts, from the nuggets that may be spread without malicious intent, where “there’s no grain of truth to it or it can be slightly rooted in some truth and we want to figure out what’s going on there,” he said.
Former Governor Otter argues against initiative to allow legislature to call special sessions
Idaho is one of only 14 states where the governor has exclusive rights to call a legislative special session. So, what would happen if Idaho joined the vast majority of states by approving constitutional amendment 102?. Former governor Butch Otter says Idaho would almost resemble California. "They started out a...
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering state elections, keeping records on businesses, trademarks, tax liens, notaries and other professions, and has...
PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates
While most statewide and legislative races haven’t changed much in terms of fundraising since early September, the ads and materials funded by political action committees and other individuals are flooding Idahoans’ mailboxes and social media feeds. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Sunshine database, 169 political action committees across Idaho have raised $3.6 million […] The post PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
How I Almost Threw Away My Idaho Rebate Check
Don’t try this at home. I went to my mailbox last Saturday and it was filled with campaign literature. Having voted early, I took a quick glance and then headed for the grocery store. I put the mail on the passenger seat and went about my daily shopping and chores. When I came home I unloaded groceries but forgot the mail. The next day I forgot to pick it up again and this continued for several days. But, hey, there was nothing of value on my seat.
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Abortion on front burner at lieutenant governor debate
BOISE — Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens-Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online. ...
Idaho Public Utilities Commission to hold hearings this week on net metering
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is holding public hearings this week on a study that could determine the future of rooftop solar in the state. The Commission asked Idaho Power to do the study about three years ago, to establish a "fair and equitable" net metering program — where customers who generate their own solar power, often on their roof or property, can get paid for the excess energy they send back to the grid.
The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable
Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
Coalition speaks out against political extremism in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Respect – something former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney believes today’s political climate lacks. “Let’s get back to respecting each other,” Raney said. Last winter, Raney started Defend and Protect Idaho, a political action committee, to combat political extremism in Idaho. Voter...
Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Southern Idaho Tourism hires new executive director
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho is growing and along with this growth is an increase in tourism. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from April 2020 to July 2021 Idaho saw a population increase of 3.4%. As the Gem State is closing in on crossing the two million in population mark, tourism has become a major part of Idaho's economy.
Former BPD chief to receive nine-month severance
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
