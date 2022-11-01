ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Law & Crime

Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police

A 40-year-old Texas woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the family of a police officer after she was arrested. Ashley Dawn Auburg was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of stalking and obstruction or retaliation of a law enforcement officer, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Live Action News

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Failed Guv Candidate Convicted of Murdering 12-Year-Old Jonelle Matthews

Steve Pankey was convicted on Monday in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old Colorado girl Jonelle Matthews. Pankey, who attempted to run for governor of Idaho in 2014 and 2018, was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. Jonelle went missing from her Greeley home after a Christmas concert in December 1984 and was one of the first missing kids to be featured on the back of a milk carton. Her remains were found in July 2019 by oil workers in Weld County. Her cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. Monday’s verdict comes...
GREELEY, CO
B106

Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party

It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRMG

17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
TULSA, OK
Daily Voice

Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities

Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say. Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.
ALTOONA, PA
KCEN

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar

WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Central Texas polling offices ensuring safety

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Reports of voting intimidation incidents have been circulating across the U.S. Now some Central Texas counties want to put local voters at ease when they decide to cast their ballot in the mid-term election. As of 2020, voter intimidation was a federal crime that could...
BELL COUNTY, TX
FOX 44 News

Workforce Solutions teams up with Ft. Hood for hiring event

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Event for the first time ever. This event connects veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with employers. The Killeen-Temple metro area is home to at least 64,000 veterans. The […]
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

