Fort Hood sergeant arrested for litany of charges including attempted murder
A Fort Hood sergeant was charged Tuesday in connection with a string of crimes related to attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery happening on post. Officials identified him as Greville Clarke.
Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police
A 40-year-old Texas woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the family of a police officer after she was arrested. Ashley Dawn Auburg was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of stalking and obstruction or retaliation of a law enforcement officer, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Reward increased to $50,000 for information about death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) increased the reward to $50,000 for information related to the death of Fort Hood Pvt. Gregory Morales. The reward was previously $25,000. Morales' remains were found in June, 2020 in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road...
KWTX
Investigators offering $50K for information regarding death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Three years ago, Private Gregory Morales went missing while stationed at Fort Hood. Morales was a motor transport operator with the first cavalry division sustainment brigade and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days of his disappearance. “I don’t know if people are...
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
KSAT 12
One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives captured in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives was captured in the San Antonio area last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Chris Devon Bardield Slack, 38, had been wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since January, DPS said in a news release.
Failed Guv Candidate Convicted of Murdering 12-Year-Old Jonelle Matthews
Steve Pankey was convicted on Monday in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old Colorado girl Jonelle Matthews. Pankey, who attempted to run for governor of Idaho in 2014 and 2018, was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping. Jonelle went missing from her Greeley home after a Christmas concert in December 1984 and was one of the first missing kids to be featured on the back of a milk carton. Her remains were found in July 2019 by oil workers in Weld County. Her cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. Monday’s verdict comes...
4 Felonies For Double DUI Prior Offender On Meth, Fentanyl In Lehigh Valley Motorcycle Crash
A motorcyclist hospitalized after a Lehigh Valley crash in September was arrested on Halloween after a warrant-approved blood draw found him to be under the influence of meth, fentanyl, and alcohol, police said. David A. Cassidy Jr., 33, was charged with four counts of felony DUI, driving with a blood...
Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party
It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
These cars are most targeted for catalytic converter thefts in Texas
Here are the cars most likely to have their catalytic converters stolen in the south.
Missing Texas Teacher Found 'Alive and Well' in New Orleans
Missing Texas teacher Michelle Reynolds was found safe in New Orleans.
wufe967.com
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified as missing Texas mother
Remains found on a Colorado farm in 1988 have recently been identified as a Texas mother reported missing decades ago, authorities said Sunday. Nora Elia Castillo was reported missing in 1996, several years after she vanished in 1986 or 1987, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators are still trying to determine how she died.
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’
Takeoff’s shooting death has raised some concerns about Texas’ extremely lax gun laws and the city of Houston’s rising homicide rate. The post Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities
Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say. Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar
WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
Burning Up The Dance Floor: Unity Line Dancers form bonds while two-stepping their way across Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Line dancing, we've all seen it before. It is when a group of dancers stand side-by-side in one or more lines as they perform a series of dance moves. For one group of Central Texans, it means so much more, as they are taking on the physical and mental benefits of dancing one two step at a time.
Central Texas polling offices ensuring safety
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Reports of voting intimidation incidents have been circulating across the U.S. Now some Central Texas counties want to put local voters at ease when they decide to cast their ballot in the mid-term election. As of 2020, voter intimidation was a federal crime that could...
Workforce Solutions teams up with Ft. Hood for hiring event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Event for the first time ever. This event connects veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with employers. The Killeen-Temple metro area is home to at least 64,000 veterans. The […]
KCEN
Waco, TX
