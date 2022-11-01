Marysville is a ghost town in Lewis and Clark County, Montana, United States. In 1870 the mining town of Marysville was established and named for for the first pioneer woman here Mary Ralston by Thomas Cruse owner of the famous Drum Lummon Mine. By the 1900 Marysville Mining District was reported to be the richest gold mining area in the world with a production of $60,000,000 one half of which was taken from the Drum Lummon Mine.

LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO