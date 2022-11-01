ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Guided rock art hike at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

Do you know the difference between pictographs and petroglyphs? If you want a chance to learn the answer and also get a first-hand look at both of them, join First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park for the first guided rock art hike of the winter season on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
ULM, MT
Alluvion hosting construction update meetings Nov. 9

Alluvion Health will host two public meetings on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Newberry located at 420 Central Ave. in downtown Great Falls. The public meetings will provide updates on the ongoing construction of the Alluvion Health at 601 Central Ave. project, formerly known as the Rocky Mountain Building.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Winter tour of Shakespeare in the Parks comes to Great Falls Nov. 14

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks continues its 50th anniversary season with a long-awaited winter production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) – Revised. After postponing their tour last winter of this same production, the staff and cast of MSIP are bringing the comedy to the stage. “Though...
GREAT FALLS, MT
City offices closed for Election Day, Veterans Day

City of Great Falls offices, including the animal shelter and public library, will be closed Nov. 8, for Election Day and Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. The Community Recreation Center will be open during regular business hours. There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022

Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Exploring Marysville Ghost Town, Montana – 20 Pictures

Marysville is a ghost town in Lewis and Clark County, Montana, United States. In 1870 the mining town of Marysville was established and named for for the first pioneer woman here Mary Ralston by Thomas Cruse owner of the famous Drum Lummon Mine. By the 1900 Marysville Mining District was reported to be the richest gold mining area in the world with a production of $60,000,000 one half of which was taken from the Drum Lummon Mine.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
Airport board approves $900k canopy rehabilitation project

The Great Falls Airport Authority board voted last week to approve up to $900,000 toward a front canopy rehabilitation project. The majority of the project would be funded by federal infrastructure funds and $90,000 in local airport match funds. The canopy covering the front walk is original to the building...
GREAT FALLS, MT
City considering improvements to GFPD, GFFR; public safety levy

City Commissioners reviewed proposals to expand the evidence space at the Great Falls Police Department during their Nov. 1 meeting. The evidence storage and processing space is nearly overrun and they expect to run completely out of space within the next two years, according to staff. Tom Hazen, the city’s...
Lady Refiners’ journey ends at Great Falls

The North Toole County Refiners ended their season on Friday in Great Falls at the District Tournament. The Refiners had a rebuilding year after not having a team last year. The team struggled with injuries and a few other unforeseen circumstances, but nonetheless the girls persevered. Coach Buck and I...
GREAT FALLS, MT
3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses

(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
BIGFORK, MT
Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
GREAT FALLS, MT

