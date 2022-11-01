ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Sending Shanghai Staff to Fremont - Why?

Tesla is sending a couple hundred employees from Giga Shanghai to Fremont, CA. The reason for this is to get Fremont to increase output by 50%. Tesla is reported to be sending hundreds of employees from Giga Shanghai to Fremont, CA. Why is this happening?. Fremont is Tesla's original factory...
FREMONT, CA
CarBuzz.com

We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date

Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
Carscoops

GM’s EVs Will Qualify For Full Tax Credit Within Three Years

General Motors says its electric vehicles will be eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit recently revised as part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act in the next two or three years. According to chief executive Mary Barra, the company’s EVs will initially be available for a $3,750...
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
Carscoops

Tesla Leaves Customers With Aftermarket Tow Hitches Without The Ability To Actually Tow Anything

A customer in the UK says that Tesla won’t allow him to utilize trailer mode because the tow hitch in his car is not an official Tesla accessory. This isn’t just a case of trying to get a better deal by going with an aftermarket part either. Tesla’s tow hitch and trailer package are sold out, which has rendered at least this Model Y without the ability to tow anything.
SpaceNews.com

China’s mystery spaceplane releases object into orbit

HELSINKI — China’s secretive reusable spaceplane has released an object into orbit, according to tracking data from the U.S. Space Force. China carried out the second launch of its “reusable experimental spacecraft” from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert atop a Long March 2F rocket Aug. 4.
Carscoops

Ford Says U.S. Treasury Should Ease Up On EV Battery-Sourcing Rules

In comments filed with the United States Treasury on Thursday, Ford said that the definition of a “foreign entity of concern” should be limited in order to ensure that more electric vehicles qualify for consumer tax credits. As part of the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act legislation that...
Carscoops

Volkswagen Pauses Twitter Ad Spending Following Elon Musk’s Takeover

Volkswagen said on Friday that it has recommended to the group’s brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice. The move closely follows Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its...
Carscoops

BMW’s CFO Indicates That A Direct To Consumer Sales Model Is Coming

BMW might sell its products direct to consumers in the near future. The German brand’s CFO, Nicolas Peter, recently indicated that not only does it want to go that route but that talks with dealers were already taking place. Should BMW follow through on the plan it would be the first big legacy brand to ditch the dealership middle-man model.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: China completes its own space station; see it here

China successfully launched and docked the final module of its Tiangong Space Station on Monday. The space station’s completion comes as China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as the dominant global power and as some U.S. officials believe China has already surpassed the U.S. in some aspects of space technology.
Carscoops

Rampant Inflation Means BMW And Mercedes Only Guarantee Prices For Four Months

Picture this: you’ve done your homework, walked into your local BMW or Mercedes dealer and thanks to some pro haggling have managed to secure a great deal on your new M2 or E-Class. All you have to do now is wait for delivery in around three months time. But then you get hit with a double whammy.
Carscoops

Mitsubishi Still Undecided On Investing In Renault’s EV Unit

Mitsubishi is still undecided on whether or not it will invest in Renault’s electric vehicle unit. The French car manufacturer is splitting its electric vehicle and combustion engine businesses into two separate units. Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida has previously said his company is having discussions about its involvement in the EV unit either through a direct investment or another form.

