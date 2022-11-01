ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

soultracks.com

British soul man Noel McKoy dies at age 62

(November 4, 2022) We are sad to report the passing of British soul man, singer Noel McKoy at age 62. No cause of death has been reported. Known for his expressive tenor voice, McKoy was the voice of seemingly countless hits both under his own name and as a guest for other artists.
Parade

Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Vladimir Putin ‘one of greatest world leaders’ on 70th birthday

Steven Seagal took to Instagram on Friday to wish Vladimir Putin a happy birthday, praising him as “one of the greatest world leaders”.“I’ve just realised that today is a very important day. Today is President Putin’s birthday and I think that we are now living in very trying times,” the American-born actor said.“He is one of the greatest world leaders and one of the greatest presidents in the world and I’m really hoping and praying that he gets the support and the love and the respect that he needs.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time

In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...

