Madonna’s Twin Daughters Stelle & Estere Ciccone Bring Fairytale Style in Dramatic Dresses to Halloween
Madonna’s 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone took very different routes with their costumes this Halloween. Both parties revealed their looks in a short compilation video posted to their pop star mother’s Instagram yesterday. The montage saw one of the young stars dressed in a billowing blue gown...
soultracks.com
British soul man Noel McKoy dies at age 62
(November 4, 2022) We are sad to report the passing of British soul man, singer Noel McKoy at age 62. No cause of death has been reported. Known for his expressive tenor voice, McKoy was the voice of seemingly countless hits both under his own name and as a guest for other artists.
Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Steven Seagal calls Vladimir Putin ‘one of greatest world leaders’ on 70th birthday
Steven Seagal took to Instagram on Friday to wish Vladimir Putin a happy birthday, praising him as “one of the greatest world leaders”.“I’ve just realised that today is a very important day. Today is President Putin’s birthday and I think that we are now living in very trying times,” the American-born actor said.“He is one of the greatest world leaders and one of the greatest presidents in the world and I’m really hoping and praying that he gets the support and the love and the respect that he needs.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Fans Believe Rapper Glorilla Is The Daughter Of This Beloved Sitcom Couple
As Glorilla continues to rise, fans are noticing how much she resembles this beloved TV couple. Discover who they're talking about inside.
thesource.com
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
Shereé Whitfield's Boyfriend Martell Holt's Ex-Lover Puts Him On Blast After He's Spotted Filming 'RHOA'
Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt was put on blast by his son's mother Arionne Curry after he was spotted filming Real Housewives of Atlanta with new flame Shereé Whitfield, RadarOnline.com has discovered. Curry vented her frustrations via Instagram Stories on Monday, showing several alleged "No Caller ID"...
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
TODAY.com
Willow Smith delivers a head-banging performance on ‘SNL’ — with an ending to remember
Willow Smith —known mononymously as Willow when she performs — brought down the house with two emotional, energetic performances on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend. On Saturday Oct. 8, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter wowed the audience with two songs from her new album, "Copingmechanism." The second episode of...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch
Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
ETOnline.com
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time
In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
dexerto.com
Kim Kardashian faces TikTok backlash for letting daughter wear Michael Jackson’s real hat
Kim Kardashian is under fire on TikTok after letting her daughter North wear Michael Jackson’s real hat for a Halloween party. The reality star posted and deleted videos where her 9-year-old daughter, North, wore the original hat Michael Jackson donned in his ‘Smooth Criminal’ music video. Kim...
