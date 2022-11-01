Read full article on original website
Exploring Badlands National Park
Although I have been fortunate enough to travel the world and see many beautiful and inspiring places, among my favorite locations to photograph is a swath of stark rock formations carved out of an otherwise featureless prairie, the Dakota Badlands of the United States. The landscape was deposited in layers composed of tiny grains of sand, silt and clay. Sharply eroded formations have been sculptured and carved into the soft rock by the continuous action of wind and water, giving them the appearance of crumbling castles. When people think of great landscape photography places, South Dakota doesn’t usually spring to mind, but I can think of few places that are better suited to mastering the fundamentals of successful landscape photography. This is a challenging and chaotic landscape that makes you work hard for your pictures, but when you can figure out a way to make it work, the results can be surprisingly spectacular.
Nearly All Yellowstone National Park Roads & Entrances to Close as Winter Weather Approaches
Yellowstone National Park (YELL)is about to shut down completely to regular vehicle traffic. In fact, the park says October 31 will be the last day for visitors to drive most roads in the park. The culprit? Winter is coming…. Despite 2022 being a wildly irregular year in Yellowstone history, we...
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
Watch giant bull elk casually leap over fence to shock of Rocky Mountain tourists
A group of visitors got much too close to the elk, not realizing how easily it could jump over the barrier
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
See clueless tourist get on the wrong side of bull elk guarding his harem at Estes Park
The male elk was clearly agitated, but the photographer failed to respond to the signs and nearly took an antler to the face. A man narrowly avoided disaster at Estes Park recently when he got on the wrong side of a large bull elk protecting his harem. In a video captured by another visitor to the area, the man is one of several tourists crowding around and getting much too close to the animals in an attempt to get a better picture.
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
Bison Charges Directly At Tourist’s Car In Yellowstone National Park: “Oh My God”
Yellowstone National Park has long been the ultimate place for people from around the world to see many of America’s greatest wildlife attractions, from bears and wolves to elk, moose, and the majestic American bison. At one point as many as 60 million bison roamed the western rangelands of...
I've traveled to all 50 states. Here are the 10 that have the best national parks.
From Yellowstone in Wyoming to the Redwood forests of California, I've seen some of the most beautiful sights and landscapes America has to offer.
Yellowstone National Park in Winter: Things to Do & Where to Stay
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Visiting Yellowstone National Park during the winter can seem daunting thanks to its cold nights boasting subfreezing temperatures and days offering a flurry of fresh snowfall. But, if your goal is to experience the magic of Yellowstone with oodles of wildlife and practically zero crowds, there’s no better time to visit.
Glacier National Park Hikers Follow Bear Safety For Dummies, Run Away From A Bear On A Mountain Top
I guess someone thought they were faster than their closest friend. I don’t want to see anybody become a bear’s breakfast on the top of a mountain. Well, I don’t want to see it anywhere, but it would be a bad racket all the way up there.
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
This Is the Best Way to See the Grand Canyon
My first visit to the Grand Canyon last year was fairly typical. I rented a car, drove through the park’s main entrance, stayed in a park hotel for two nights (not one of the fancy ones, unfortunately), and never left the South Rim. Though I’m an avid hiker, I visited a few days after a snowstorm so the popular trails down into the canyon were icier than I was in the mood for. Instead, I opted to hike the 13-mile trail that runs along the canyon’s southern rim.The park’s visitor center and car-friendly checkpoints along the road bordering the rim...
Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter
Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
Ravenous Bears Force Popular National Park to Close Trails
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the second most visited national park in the U.S., announced it’s closing a couple of its popular trails because the local black bear population has entered bulking season. The bears are usually cautious around humans but during this time can become aggressive. In the fall they will eat for more than 12 hours a day and gather in groups to gorge on acorns—and lately that happens to be near popular hiking trails.Read it at Associated Press
A First-Timer’s Guide to Banff National Park
Canada’s first national park encompasses 2,564 square miles of pristine wilderness along the eastern edge of the spine of the Rocky Mountains. To put it all into perspective, only 4 percent of that wild terrain is accessible by road. The scenic highways that wind between towering peaks are well maintained, but even the most popular roadways in the park feel far removed from civilization.
A National Park Wants to Use Rat Poison to Get Rid of a Fish They Brought In
Glacier National Park in Montana is a fisherman’s paradise. Hundreds of snow-fed lakes pepper the park, home to over 20 species of fish, including six kinds of trout. And, because it’s federal land, no license is required to cast a reel. But in a warming world, the National Park Service (NPS) is hoping to transform one of Glacier National Park’s coldest lakes into a refuge for a species of trout.But it’s not as simple as translocating this species into the park. In order to create an environment for these fish, NPS first needs to get rid of the non-native trout...
New Study Says We’ve Had Yosemite National Park Pegged Wrong All Along
Yellowstone National Park is the oldest national park in the country. However, Yosemite National Park is previously thought to have some incredibly ancient roots. Previously, geologists commonly placed the formation of its iconic peaks and rock walls to about 50 million years ago. However, thanks to a new method of studying rock formations, geologists have found those estimations to be drastically wrong. Instead, they now place the park’s formation as little as five to 10 million years ago.
Watch five times tourists got far, far too close to bison
Yellowstone National Park warns visitors not to 'pet the fluffy cows'. but guests don't always pay attention
