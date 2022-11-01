ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

TSmith
2d ago

Strict Scrutiny means there Must be a impelling reason to deny a law abiding citizen from exercising their 2nd Amendment Constitutional Rights. Criminals convicted of Felony's and Domestic Violence crimes have already forfeited their Rights as the law already covers. There are currently only 6 states in the United States that don't have a 2nd Amendment guarantee for law abiding citizens in their Constitution. On November 8th. Iowa will make it 5.

mjrediowa
2d ago

Iowa’s Bill of Rights contains important life-sustaining conditions that are basic and fundamental to human existence. Adding an emphasis on weapons to our state constitution is an unnecessary and extreme effort by those who see guns as power. Here are 10 reasons to vote NO on this Constitutional Amendment:10. Let’s teach our children that power lies with those who act to protect and value all forms of life, who work with others to improve life in the state we share. Do not give those who have the gun, most guns, biggest guns, most destructive guns, the power to run our state. 9. Iowans already have the constitutional protection to own firearms – it’s the 2ndAmendment to the US Constitution. Adding this amendment to our state constitution is overkill.8. Lawmakers need to focus their time and tax dollars on education, jobs, health care and infrastructure – stop wasting time and tax-payer dollars on amendments we don’t need.7. The wording of the proposed amendment demonstrates an extreme effort to give gun-owner rights priority over protection of life and liberty in our state. The term “strict scrutiny” is a legal term that when applied to any laws or cases challenging gun-owners will force the court to deny that challenge because nothing else will legally outweigh the value of this amendment.6. Gun control laws that restrict the purchase of automatic weapons, multi-bullet magazines, people who have been charged with domestic abuse, mental illness, threating acts, and ma

KCRG.com

Iowa voters to decide on new gun rights amendment on Election Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Next week, when voters in Iowa head to the polls, they will vote on a new amendment to the state constitution. The very last item on Iowa ballots will be Amendment 1, or the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” Amendment. That question reads as follows:
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa voters to decide whether to keep judges

DES MOINES, Iowa — Races for U.S. Senate and governor may draw the headlines but Iowa voters will also decide whether to retain judges ranging from the district court to the state Supreme Court. Judges in Iowa are appointed by the governor who picks from a list compiled by a judicial nominating commission. After their […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Treasurer for not speaking up on policy issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A political ad airing on TV9 argues Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald (D-Des Moines) is losing interest in his job after being elected in 1982. According to documents from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, Smith for Treasurer is the candidate committee for Sen. Roby Smith (R-Davenport). He is running against Michael Fitzgerald to become the state treasurer.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Gov. Kim Reynolds ad: "Iowans still know boys from girls"

"Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls and liberty from tyranny."Gov. Kim Reynolds in her newest ad.Driving the news: In her final push before the Nov. 8 general election, Reynolds dropped $900,000 on a new ad that is catching attention for its mention of transgender rights.In the beginning of the one-minute ad, Reynolds highlights her "values," saying that Iowans know the difference of "boys from girls."Flashback: Reynolds signed legislation this year banning transgender girls from playing in school sports that align with their gender identity.What they're saying: "I think that's shameful. I'm very disappointed to see the governor use her final ad to target trans folks in that way," Keenan Crow, a spokesperson for One Iowa, told KCCI.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa

Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowans deserve better than "school choice"

Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on masks in schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that she has appealed a court ruling issued on Tuesday that would allow school districts to impose universal mask mandates. “As I’ve said all along, whether a child wears a mask to school is up to the parents, not...
IOWA STATE
B100

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Republican Kim Reynolds running for another four years as Iowa governor

Republican Kim Reynolds is running for a second full term as governor. She made history in 2017, becoming Iowa's first female governor. She was then re-elected in 2018, narrowly defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell. This time around, Reynolds faces two challengers, Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. "I think the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Balancing power and issues in Iowa’s legislature

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Republicans are looking to keep the majority in the house and senate they’ve held for the last five years. We asked Republican and Democratic party leaders to explain why Iowans should elect their party candidates to the legislature. Republicans never responded, but Democrats say it comes down to a balance of power and ideas at the capitol.
IOWA STATE
dmcityview.com

Will Iowa’s silent majority choose Mike Franken?

Admiral Mike Franken, the most senior retired military officer to seek office in Iowa, has barnstormed the state for months, hitting his native rural western Iowa on repeat with a message and Navy bearing that will cleave enough Republican votes in this decidedly red region of the Hawkeye State to retire the monarchical Charles Grassley.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

More Republicans registered in Iowa ahead of election, new data shows

Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 90,000 active voter registrations in Iowa, according to an Iowa Secretary of State report released Tuesday, but there are more registered Democrats in three of the state’s four congressional districts. With the election one week away, there are more than 2.2 million Iowans registered to vote, and over 1.8 million […] The post More Republicans registered in Iowa ahead of election, new data shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Debate continues to stir of Iowa's Gov.'s plan for private school vouchers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, controversy is still brewing over a proposal by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for a private school voucher system. Earlier in the year, Gov. Reynolds and other lawmakers advocated for a private school voucher system, which would let more students attend private schools at a more affordable price by diverting taxpayer dollars to the vouchers and away from public schools. Now, with the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reynolds is pushing for the idea again.
IOWA STATE
kwit.org

NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More

Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Nunn looks to flip Iowa’s 3rd District with a focus on inflation

Polling shows the economy is the top issue on the minds of most voters in the midterm elections — inflation, in particular. On the campaign trail, Republican Zach Nunn doesn’t let voters forget it. “We're in a situation right now where we are at harvest season, where we...
IOWA STATE

Community Policy