ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
suunews.net

SUMA to host Day of the Dead Celebration at SUU

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Southern Utah Museum of Art is presenting their annual Day of the Dead celebration at the Beverley Center for the Arts. The event will last from 12–6 p.m. and will feature music, dance, food, art and more activities. The performing bands will include Mariachi Rosas Divinas, an all-female mariachi band based out of Fort Worth, Texas, and southern Utah’s Ballet Folklórico Herencia Hispana.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind

3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
WASHINGTON, UT
suunews.net

SUU dance to bring “Trichromatic” to the stage

Southern Utah University’s Theatre, Dance, and Arts Administration Department will be holding their annual Fall Dance Concert. This year’s concert is titled “Trichromatic,” on Nov. 4, 5 and 7 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. The concert will take place in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre and is free to SUU faculty, staff and students.
sunnewsdaily.com

Miss Utah Tech 2023: Zoe Sewell

A stage of 20 women competing for one title: Miss Utah Tech University 2023. Contestant No. 9 Zoe Sewell, a freshman criminal justice major from Hurricane, was crowned Miss Utah Tech 2023 Nov. 1 at the annual competition held in the Cox Performing Arts Center Auditorium. The competition began with...
HURRICANE, UT
ksl.com

Utah ski resort welcomes 'unprecedented' early opening as snow piles up

BRIAN HEAD, Iron County — A pair of large snowstorms to launch this snow season is paying off handsomely for a resort in southern Utah. Brian Head Resort surprised skiers and snowboarders on Monday by announcing that it will open Friday, much earlier than it has ever before. In fact, Ski Utah confirmed Thursday that it's the fourth-earliest resort opening date in state history.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Video of Utah teens in blackface draws national condemnation

An online video showing three Cedar City teens wearing a Halloween costume in blackface and dressed as prisoners has gone viral. Today the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the video and called for increased anti-racism education in Utah schools. Utah...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Two ejected, hospitalized after I-15 rollover near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a hospital when they were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash Friday afternoon. “Troopers responded to a vehicle rollover on I-15 at mile marker 13 northbound,” according to a Utah Highway Patrol post on social media Friday evening.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suunews.net

SUU women’s soccer finishes 2022

Having put together their winningest season in program history, the Southern Utah University women’s soccer team ended 2022 as a year to remember. Prior to conference play, the Thunderbirds started the season 5-1. They outscored opponents 23-3 in those six games, which included their highest-scoring game ever when they defeated Mississippi Valley State University 10-0. The season slowed down after that despite picking up four more wins, and they ultimately ended the season 9-6-2. With a conference record of 4-5-2, they finished eighth in the Western Athletic Conference, falling just short of the top six teams that advanced to the conference tournament.
CEDAR CITY, UT
suunews.net

Season preview: Women’s basketball gears up for first season in the WAC

After finishing third in the 2021-2022 Big Sky regular season standings, the Southern Utah University Women’s Basketball team transitions into the WAC, ranked sixth in the preseason polls. Tomekia Whitman earned First Team preseason honors and Cherita Daughtery made the Second Team. The Thunderbirds entered last year’s Big Sky...
CEDAR CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy