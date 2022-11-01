Read full article on original website
Related
suunews.net
SUMA to host Day of the Dead Celebration at SUU
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Southern Utah Museum of Art is presenting their annual Day of the Dead celebration at the Beverley Center for the Arts. The event will last from 12–6 p.m. and will feature music, dance, food, art and more activities. The performing bands will include Mariachi Rosas Divinas, an all-female mariachi band based out of Fort Worth, Texas, and southern Utah’s Ballet Folklórico Herencia Hispana.
890kdxu.com
3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind
3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
suunews.net
SUU dance to bring “Trichromatic” to the stage
Southern Utah University’s Theatre, Dance, and Arts Administration Department will be holding their annual Fall Dance Concert. This year’s concert is titled “Trichromatic,” on Nov. 4, 5 and 7 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee performance Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. The concert will take place in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre and is free to SUU faculty, staff and students.
sunnewsdaily.com
Miss Utah Tech 2023: Zoe Sewell
A stage of 20 women competing for one title: Miss Utah Tech University 2023. Contestant No. 9 Zoe Sewell, a freshman criminal justice major from Hurricane, was crowned Miss Utah Tech 2023 Nov. 1 at the annual competition held in the Cox Performing Arts Center Auditorium. The competition began with...
ksl.com
Utah ski resort welcomes 'unprecedented' early opening as snow piles up
BRIAN HEAD, Iron County — A pair of large snowstorms to launch this snow season is paying off handsomely for a resort in southern Utah. Brian Head Resort surprised skiers and snowboarders on Monday by announcing that it will open Friday, much earlier than it has ever before. In fact, Ski Utah confirmed Thursday that it's the fourth-earliest resort opening date in state history.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
upr.org
Video of Utah teens in blackface draws national condemnation
An online video showing three Cedar City teens wearing a Halloween costume in blackface and dressed as prisoners has gone viral. Today the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, condemned the video and called for increased anti-racism education in Utah schools. Utah...
ksl.com
Blackface incident in Utah seen by some as an opportunity to 'do better'
SALT LAKE CITY — A viral video of some Iron County teens in blackface is leading to a call for better understanding and for some difficult conversations to be had here in Utah. Some say it's a chance for all of us to do better. Adrienne Gillespie Andrews, vice...
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
ksl.com
Texts highlight drag show debate that led to St. George city manager's resignation
ST. GEORGE — Newly released documents reveal St. George leaders' arguments over whether to allow a drag show to take place this summer — an issue at the heart of the city manager being asked to quit, with a $625,000 incentive to prevent him from suing the city for breach of contract.
Happy Hallow-Racists! Utah Teens In Blackface Inmate Costumes Spark Investigations By Police & School District
We told you it was coming… By now, many of you have seen the viral video that shows a group of Utah Caucasians dressed up in their Hallow-racist Halloween costumes at Walmart. It’s as if every year, we have to tell white people it’s called “Halloween,” not “I’m Blackface and I’m Proud Day.” Meanwhile, […]
kmyu.tv
Former Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in on Cedar City blackface controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A blackface incident involving teenagers in Cedar City is making headlines across the country. Now, former Gov. Gary Herbert is weighing in on the controversy. “I wonder if they even had an understanding, like do you realize what you’re doing here,” he pondered, speaking...
Gephardt Daily
Two ejected, hospitalized after I-15 rollover near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a hospital when they were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash Friday afternoon. “Troopers responded to a vehicle rollover on I-15 at mile marker 13 northbound,” according to a Utah Highway Patrol post on social media Friday evening.
ksl.com
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
suunews.net
A.P.E.X. speaker explores historical impact of Joseph Smith’s campaign for president
On Nov. 3, the Ask. Ponder. Educate. [X]. program welcomed author and historian Spencer McBride to the Great Hall in the Hunter Alumni Center to speak about the interaction between religion and politics. Author of “Joseph Smith for President: The Prophet, the Assassins, and the Fight for American Religious Freedom,”...
Viral video appears to show Utah teens wearing blackface
A video allegedly showing Utah teenagers wearing blackface while inside a store on Halloween night has gone viral on social media.
suunews.net
SUU women’s soccer finishes 2022
Having put together their winningest season in program history, the Southern Utah University women’s soccer team ended 2022 as a year to remember. Prior to conference play, the Thunderbirds started the season 5-1. They outscored opponents 23-3 in those six games, which included their highest-scoring game ever when they defeated Mississippi Valley State University 10-0. The season slowed down after that despite picking up four more wins, and they ultimately ended the season 9-6-2. With a conference record of 4-5-2, they finished eighth in the Western Athletic Conference, falling just short of the top six teams that advanced to the conference tournament.
suunews.net
Season preview: Women’s basketball gears up for first season in the WAC
After finishing third in the 2021-2022 Big Sky regular season standings, the Southern Utah University Women’s Basketball team transitions into the WAC, ranked sixth in the preseason polls. Tomekia Whitman earned First Team preseason honors and Cherita Daughtery made the Second Team. The Thunderbirds entered last year’s Big Sky...
Comments / 0