San Diego, CA

Oversight group expands look at homeless services

By Gary Warth
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A board that is looking into the effectiveness of programs to help homeless people is focusing on outreach, results, data sharing and whether service providers ever fine-tune their process.

"Everyone talks about success differently," said Haney Hong, president of the San Diego Taxpayers Educational Foundation. "Until we get to a place where we start to share definitions of success, we’re going to be spinning our wheels."

The foundation launched the Public Regional Outcomes Standards Board in February to develop rules and methods for reporting outcomes of programs aimed at serving the public good. The findings would be a way to help donors and cities direct their efforts and money.

The board already has approved a rule that organizations should use similar data and share it among themselves to help keep track of homeless individuals who change locations.

"You should share that information so if that individual ever encounters another provider, it could prevent a gazillion questions for that person and make it more efficient for the servers," Hong said.

The board's next steps includes how to report the degree that appropriate case information is shared among operators.

In another step, the board will establish a way to measure the success of outreach efforts to determine if an operator was able to build enough trust with a person to help the individual find a way off the street.

It also will be looking at how to report long-term outcomes of people who are provided housing to determine how many people end up back on the street and why that happens.

Finally, the board will look at whether a provider conducts process improvement, meaning it continues to make adjustments to its operations from lessons learned.

Details about the board's proposed rules on the subjects can be found online at https://www.sdcta.org/prosboard-homelessness .

People can weigh in on the proposal by emailing the board at sdprosboard@sdcta.org by Nov. 10.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
