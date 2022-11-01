ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

Dept. of Economic Development talks Economic Recovery Act during town halls

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is traveling through cities in Nebraska holding town halls to talk financial issues facing rural communities. “Today our team is traveling across Nebraska talking to communities that were hit hard by COVID. Our legislature allocated dollars to reinvest into...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

New facility in Hastings will produce renewable diesel using beef fat

HASTINGS, Neb. — Two companies are working together to create biodiesel here in the state. Heartwell Renewables, a partnership between The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill, hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday for its new renewable diesel processing facility in Hastings. Four years ago, the city was...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

CHI Health St. Francis welcomes first-ever midwife

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Central Nebraskans now have a new option for labor and delivery care thanks to the addition of a new medical service. From the start of her patient’s visit to the end, midwife Brandi Stein said one-to-one care during and after labor is critical. Behind...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Crane River Theater presents "Miracle on 34th Street"

KEARNEY, Neb. — A holiday classic is coming to Kearney! The Crane River Theater will take the stage at the Merryman Performing Arts Center to present Miracle on 34th Street. Executive Artistic Director Steve Barth has more on how to purchase tickets and what people can expect from the show.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Chicago man sentenced for Buffalo County fentanyl, cocaine bust

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Chicago man who was found with bricks of fentanyl and cocaine inside his van in Buffalo County will spend several years in federal prison. Officials say Charlie Rea, 31, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl, and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Open letter supports Grand Island Public Schools in wake of criticism

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some Grand Island community members are showing their support for schools in an open letter backing a school board that has faced criticism. Dr. Rebecca Steinke, a family practice physician said the letter came about as an informal group of parents, alumni, business people, and community members were discussing the current conversation about public schools.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

NSP: Two arrested in separate incidents overnight

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Wednesday following separate incidents overnight. Officials said the first incident occurred in Lexington, when state troopers were contact by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession...
LEXINGTON, NE

