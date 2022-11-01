BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Chicago man who was found with bricks of fentanyl and cocaine inside his van in Buffalo County will spend several years in federal prison. Officials say Charlie Rea, 31, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl, and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine.

