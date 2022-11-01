Read full article on original website
Dept. of Economic Development talks Economic Recovery Act during town halls
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is traveling through cities in Nebraska holding town halls to talk financial issues facing rural communities. “Today our team is traveling across Nebraska talking to communities that were hit hard by COVID. Our legislature allocated dollars to reinvest into...
New facility in Hastings will produce renewable diesel using beef fat
HASTINGS, Neb. — Two companies are working together to create biodiesel here in the state. Heartwell Renewables, a partnership between The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill, hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday for its new renewable diesel processing facility in Hastings. Four years ago, the city was...
CHI Health St. Francis welcomes first-ever midwife
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Central Nebraskans now have a new option for labor and delivery care thanks to the addition of a new medical service. From the start of her patient’s visit to the end, midwife Brandi Stein said one-to-one care during and after labor is critical. Behind...
UPDATE: Communities continue to support Bertrand family after major car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. — The community of Bertrand came together to support the Hansen family in May as their kids Carson and Lily were involved in a serious car crash. But now, more than six months later, they’ve continued to support the family, especially as they celebrate Carson’s 16th birthday this weekend.
Crane River Theater presents "Miracle on 34th Street"
KEARNEY, Neb. — A holiday classic is coming to Kearney! The Crane River Theater will take the stage at the Merryman Performing Arts Center to present Miracle on 34th Street. Executive Artistic Director Steve Barth has more on how to purchase tickets and what people can expect from the show.
Kissinger WMA closed until further notice after whooping cranes were spotted
FAIRFIELD, Neb. — Two endangered birds have closed a Nebraska wildlife area. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said whooping cranes were found in the Kissinger Wildlife Management Area near Fairfield. Whooping cranes are endangered with a wild population of fewer than 600 birds. State and federal law say it...
Chicago man sentenced for Buffalo County fentanyl, cocaine bust
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Chicago man who was found with bricks of fentanyl and cocaine inside his van in Buffalo County will spend several years in federal prison. Officials say Charlie Rea, 31, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl, and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine.
Open letter supports Grand Island Public Schools in wake of criticism
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some Grand Island community members are showing their support for schools in an open letter backing a school board that has faced criticism. Dr. Rebecca Steinke, a family practice physician said the letter came about as an informal group of parents, alumni, business people, and community members were discussing the current conversation about public schools.
Election officials prepare for higher number of write-in candidates
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One week from now Nebraskans will go to the polls and results for some races may not be known on election night. The machine Hall County used to county ballots can process 300 a minute but any with a name written in are counted and sorted into a different tray.
NSP: Two arrested in separate incidents overnight
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Wednesday following separate incidents overnight. Officials said the first incident occurred in Lexington, when state troopers were contact by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession...
