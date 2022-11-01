Read full article on original website
Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Many hourly workers are unhappy—even at the top companies
Hourly workers’ satisfaction has almost always lagged salaried employees, even when they work for the same company and have access to the same perks and benefits. And it makes sense, to some extent. Hourly workers are more likely to have unpredictable schedules, earn less, and may find the work less fulfilling. About 49% of hourly workers say they do meaningful work, for example, compared to 60% of salaried employees, according to a July 2022 survey conducted by Great Place to Work of 4,200 employed U.S. adults.
While Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Workers Fret Over Economy
In a recent survey by Wonolo of gig workers versus corporate workers, researchers found some stark differences household financial situations of both cohorts, but similarities in how both groups are dealing with the economy. The authors of the report found that 25 percent of corporate workers surveyed said they don’t...
Workers battling burnout along with money woes, study finds
Financial concerns keep U.S. workers awake at night, but workers are battling burnout along with money woes. The result is a significant shift in the way employees look at work, a Mercer consultant said during a webinar Thursday. In the past, workers believed in working hard now to gain resources...
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Nevada Current.
Biden Proposes New Labor Rule Granting Millions of Uber, Lyft & DoorDash Gig Workers Employee Status
The Biden-Harris administration has proposed a rule challenging existing worker classifications that could change the nature of the gig economy in the U.S. by redefining guidelines to fit current...
What Americans Are Cutting to Fight Inflation
Inflation worries have started to turn into a panic, and many Americans see no way out.
Your coworkers aren't less productive because they're 'quiet quitting.' They're just new to the job.
"Quiet quitting" isn't to blame for recent dips in worker productivity, an economist says. Instead it's "actual quitting."
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future
Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
More than half of U.S. contractors say finding skilled workers is big barrier to their growth
More than half of U.S. contractors (55%) say finding enough skilled workers is one of the biggest barriers to growing their business, according to a DEWALT Powering the Future Survey. That number rises to 69% among businesses with $10 million or more of annual revenue and 64% among survey respondents...
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
Remote workers could be the first to go in the next round of recession layoffs
As recession winds blow and job cuts increase, employers report that they may first look at employees who work from home.
Company Slammed for Sending Employee Voided Check 6 Months Late
"They sent payment well after they were legally required to and with a form of payment that was already void when they mailed it," one user commented.
Illinois’ Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
Put your head in the clouds to realize what’s important to workers
An interesting trend emerged recently when I spent time with the profiles of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Aging Services lists that Fortune published in partnership with people analytics firm Great Place to Work and Activated Insights, the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work. To arrive at the...
Prepare for Healthcare Costs To Spike In 2023 and Beyond as They Catch Up to Inflation
Fuel, rent, groceries — what will inflation come for next? Healthcare. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) 2022 Employer Health Benefits Survey, a large number of the premiums for 2022 were set in the fall of 2021, a full year before inflation struck so deeply and so widely. This means that healthcare premiums have some catching up (with inflation) to do.
US companies added 239,000 jobs in October, better than expected: ADP
Private companies onboarded 239,000 new workers in October despite growing concerns that the Federal Reserve will trigger a recession with its war on inflation.
Lyft Cuts 13% of Employees, Citing Economy, Insurance Costs
Ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its employees, the company announced Thursday. "Lyft has to become leaner, which requires us to part with incredible team members," co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer wrote in a blog post. "The layoffs impact every organization in the company." Those employees who lost...
Study Examines Maternal Health Care Disparities by Immigrant, Medicaid Status
Exclusions from Medicaid eligibility based on immigration status may be linked with increased health care disparities among immigrant women compared with US-born women, a study suggested. Study findings released Friday illustrate how policies surrounding Medicaid coverage for prenatal care and pregnancy can lead to increased health care disparities among some...
How Service Industry Unionization Could Impact Prices
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the food service industry has one of the lowest unionization rates in America -- 1.2% compared to 10.3% for the country overall. But from Starbucks to...
