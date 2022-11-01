Hourly workers’ satisfaction has almost always lagged salaried employees, even when they work for the same company and have access to the same perks and benefits. And it makes sense, to some extent. Hourly workers are more likely to have unpredictable schedules, earn less, and may find the work less fulfilling. About 49% of hourly workers say they do meaningful work, for example, compared to 60% of salaried employees, according to a July 2022 survey conducted by Great Place to Work of 4,200 employed U.S. adults.

