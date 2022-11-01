ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVIA

StormTrack Weather: Colder and windy

Good morning, happy Friday! It will be a much colder day today after yesterday's cold front moved through the borderland. Skies will be mainly clear with west-northwest winds increasing to 30+ mph. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s in Las Cruces and El Paso. If you are going to...
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 20° drop Friday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s cold front is going to bring in cold, dry air Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s. That would be a near 20 degree drop from Thursday’s high of 79 degrees. This cold front is expected to continue bringing...
El Paso News

Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Chilly & windy start to the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!. Well expect a high of 60 degrees with some windy conditions in the morning, but thankfully in the afternoon they should calm down.💨. That cold front last night dropped us close to 20 degrees so make sure to bundle...
93.1 KISS FM

Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible In El Paso

There will be a total lunar eclipse on Election Day, and good news lovers of celestial shows, it will be visible from El Paso and Southern New Mexico. The November 8 “Blood Moon” is not only going to be a 100% total eclipse that will turn a spectacular 100% reddish color, but it will also be visible for nearly an hour and a half.
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Slightly warmer than yesterday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday💀🍬💀. Spooky vibes are still in effect! I hope everyone had a great time last night for Halloween!👻🎃. Thankfully today you wont have to bundle up as much!🧥 Expect a high of 77 degrees and an overnight...
KTSM

Three new West Nile virus cases reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) has received additional confirmed three cases of the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) and West Nile Virus Fever in the community. A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions, […]
KVIA

Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
KFOX 14

Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
KVIA

Nice weekend but winds on the way later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures dropping through out the Borderland the winds will begin to pick up. Tuesday the El Paso and Las Cruces area will be feeling gusts in the 10MPH ranges. Winds pick up on Wednesday especially in the Ruidoso, Cloudcroft area where they will see 30MPH. Thursday...
KVIA ABC-7

Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- A rollover crash involving one vehicle happened at Railroad Drive and Waycross Avenue near Irvin High School in Northeast El Paso. The call came in before 3 am. Fire officials say three people were injured and taken to the hospital. ABC-7's crews saw the car's engine in the middle of the road. We'll be The post Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
designboom.com

perkins&will completes new recreation center in el paso, texas

Adding to this rich history, Perkins&Will’s Dallas studio drew inspiration from the site for El Paso’s new Eastside Regional Recreation Center, now known as ‘The Beast,’ a name selected by community vote. Located in a fast-growing part of the desert, the recreation center and water park is the first component of a 92-acre regional park, transforming an extreme, high-altitude desert basin into an inviting oasis for the historically underserved multigenerational community.
KVIA

The world’s largest inland desalination plant is right here in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination plant on the east side is the world's largest inland desalination plant. It is the largest based on how many millions of gallons of clean water it can produce on a given day- capable of cleaning a whopping 27.5 million gallons per day, the equivalent of 416 Olympic size swimming pools.
cbs4local.com

Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

