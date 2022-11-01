Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
StormTrack Weather: Colder and windy
Good morning, happy Friday! It will be a much colder day today after yesterday's cold front moved through the borderland. Skies will be mainly clear with west-northwest winds increasing to 30+ mph. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s in Las Cruces and El Paso. If you are going to...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 20° drop Friday afternoon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s cold front is going to bring in cold, dry air Friday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s. That would be a near 20 degree drop from Thursday’s high of 79 degrees. This cold front is expected to continue bringing...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Friday Forecast: Chilly & windy start to the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!. Well expect a high of 60 degrees with some windy conditions in the morning, but thankfully in the afternoon they should calm down.💨. That cold front last night dropped us close to 20 degrees so make sure to bundle...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Winds increase Thursday followed by colder temperatures
An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for windy conditions followed by colder temperatures Friday. Sustained winds from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph will develop this afternoon with gusts around 40 mph, even stronger in the Las Cruces area near 45 mph. Make sure you tie down any...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Strong winds and chilly weather this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s next Pacific low will approach the region on Thursday, bringing windy conditions to much of the area. Winds are expected to pick up across the mountains in the morning and the rest of the area around midday. The winds in the...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a very windy day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!💙💙💙. Expect a high of 75 degrees with windy conditions.💨. A cold front is expected to move in tomorrow for your Friday that is going to drop us to the upper 50s so bundle up!🥶🧥. Also don’t...
Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible In El Paso
There will be a total lunar eclipse on Election Day, and good news lovers of celestial shows, it will be visible from El Paso and Southern New Mexico. The November 8 “Blood Moon” is not only going to be a 100% total eclipse that will turn a spectacular 100% reddish color, but it will also be visible for nearly an hour and a half.
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the Day!
If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Three new West Nile virus cases reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) has received additional confirmed three cases of the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) and West Nile Virus Fever in the community. A man in his 50s and a man in his 70s, both with underlying medical conditions, […]
SAT Answer Sheets 'Lost In Transit' Seen Blowing Across Texas Street
Some students might need to retake their SAT exams after they were "lost in transit."
KVIA
Uptick in El Paso cases concerns local health authority
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The rise of flu cases across the country is also happening in El Paso. The flu season usually starts in October. Infections peak in January and taper off by mid-March. Clearly, there are more flu cases now than there were at this time in 2021....
KFOX 14
Serious fire at apartment complex in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a serious fire in south central El Paso Friday morning. The fire happened at a vacant apartment building and was knocked down shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the EPFD twitter account. A spokesman for the El Paso...
Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- A rollover crash involving one vehicle happened at Railroad Drive and Waycross Avenue near Irvin High School in Northeast El Paso. The call came in before 3 am. Fire officials say three people were injured and taken to the hospital. ABC-7's crews saw the car's engine in the middle of the road. We'll be The post Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
49-Year-Old Gabriel Terrazas Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
El Paso Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Gabriel Terrazas. According to the police, Terrazas was trying to cross Mesa Street in West El Paso on Friday. He was struck by a KIA Forte.
Fountains in El Paso Making Spirits Bright with Return of Music on the Lawn Holiday Edition
The Fountains at Farah is bringing back the Holiday Edition of Music on the Lawn. Beginning November 12, the free outdoor music series returns for a 4-week run leading up to Christmas Day with live entertainment heavy on the holiday tunes. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree. El Pasoans can shop...
cbs4local.com
Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
KVIA
The world’s largest inland desalination plant is right here in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination plant on the east side is the world's largest inland desalination plant. It is the largest based on how many millions of gallons of clean water it can produce on a given day- capable of cleaning a whopping 27.5 million gallons per day, the equivalent of 416 Olympic size swimming pools.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso kids are getting sick with RSV much earlier in the season
A highly contagious respiratory illness is hospitalizing El Paso children and infants much earlier in the season than expected. Respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, usually causes a mild cold. Infants and elderly adults are most susceptible to severe illness, which can lead to hospitalization. In October, Texas recorded...
Free Admission to El Paso-Area National Parks on Veterans Day
The U.S. National Parks Service announced they will be waiving entrance fees on Veterans Day. Although the promotion is in recognition of our men and women who served, anyone and everyone who likes the great outdoors will benefit. So, if you’ve been wanting to sled down a stories-high gypsum sand...
The ABCs of El Paso: The Things West Texans Would Instantly Know
All of us know our ABCs (or at least I HOPE we do). But what's the first El Paso related item that comes to mind when you hear "A"? or "P"? Or "Z"?. Well I have what I personally think of for each letter of the alphabet:. A is for...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2