Power outages are impacting more than 4,000 costumers in the Flathead and Mission valleys Wednesday morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative posted the following to Facebook:. "Crews are currently working to restore power to approximately 4000+ members in the valley who have lost service as a result of heavy snow and downed trees. For the most up to date information about this outage, or to sign up for text alerts as soon as additional information becomes available, please visit our outage map at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

KALISPELL, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO