NBCMontana
Montanans prepare for severe weather conditions
BOZEMAN, Mont. — When you step outside into Montana’s cold, it’s always a good idea to dress appropriately -- a warm jacket, hat and gloves, sturdy shoes, and warm socks. But what should you pack in your car when wicked weather hits?. You never know when you...
NBCMontana
Scattered snow showers to create slick evening commute
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region until 6PM Wednesday. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 6PM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. We're still tracking scattered snow showers across northwest Montana. As temperatures drop closer to...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day declared for Saturday; Gusty winds & snow to impact western Montana
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region from noon Friday through noon Saturday. Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusts of 50 to 70 mph will develop late Friday night into Saturday morning across the higher elevations.
mtpr.org
Cold front hits Montana bringing snow and wintery conditions
A cold front is ushering in widespread brisk winds, chilly temperatures and some scattered snow to Montana. Forecasters say true wintery conditions are just around the corner. Several inches of heavy, wet snow Wednesday morning made for challenging driving conditions in northwest Montana, brought down branches and knocked out power to thousands of Flathead Electric Cooperative members.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker to bring strong wind, rain and accumulating snow
HIGH WIND WARNING until 9AM Wednesday for Madison River Valley, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
NBCMontana
Gusty winds across southwest Montana; accumulating snow overnight & tomorrow
NBCMontana
Breezy conditions today; next weather maker arrives tomorrow creating big changes
LAKE WIND ADVISORY is now in effect through 7 PM Sunday for Flathead Lake. Waves 1 to 3 feet with southwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35 mph expected on Flathead Lake. Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Besides...
montanarightnow.com
Power outages impacting more than 4,000 customers in Flathead, Mission valleys
Power outages are impacting more than 4,000 costumers in the Flathead and Mission valleys Wednesday morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative posted the following to Facebook:. "Crews are currently working to restore power to approximately 4000+ members in the valley who have lost service as a result of heavy snow and downed trees. For the most up to date information about this outage, or to sign up for text alerts as soon as additional information becomes available, please visit our outage map at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
NBCMontana
Deer and elk check station totals outpacing recent seasons in west-central Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is reporting that west-central Montana hunter check stations are seeing more deer and elk harvested than last year, and more than the five-year average. Elk harvest totals are up at all four hunter check stations in the region, but the Darby...
Power restoration efforts continue in Northwest Montana
Crews are continuing to work on restoring power to thousands of Flathead Electric Cooperative members in Northwest Montana.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 3, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 14,000 members were without power on Thursday afternoon.
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
NBCMontana
American Red Cross in Montana recommends checking smoke alarms
Bozeman, Mont — The American Red Cross in Montana is urging people to check their smoke alarms. This reminder comes as daylight saving ends on Nov. 6 and we turn back the clock. The hope is while people adjust their clocks they’ll also test smoke alarms. Across the...
NBCMontana
Pacific NW National Scenic Trail comprehensive plan scoping public comment period extended
MISSOULA, Mont. — The comment period has been extended for the proposed development of a trail-wide comprehensive plan and environmental analysis for the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail. The trail begins at the Continental Divide in Glacier National Park and travels 1,200 miles through seven national forests, three national...
10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana
It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Living in Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make Montana an incredible place to live year-round. The only problem is some people move to Montana expecting to be like a big city, and they are sorely mistaken. This problem is the case, especially when folks move into rural areas of Montana.
Government Technology
3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses
(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?
We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
Dreams of Montana Elk Hunt Come True For Deserving Montanans
Press Release from Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, Received Nov 1st, 2022, Edited for Clarity by Josh Rath. Big Hearts Under the Big Sky (BHUBS), a program of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association (MOGA), has completed the sixth “family adventure” scheduled for the year. Who were...
