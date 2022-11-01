ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Montanans prepare for severe weather conditions

BOZEMAN, Mont. — When you step outside into Montana’s cold, it’s always a good idea to dress appropriately -- a warm jacket, hat and gloves, sturdy shoes, and warm socks. But what should you pack in your car when wicked weather hits?. You never know when you...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Scattered snow showers to create slick evening commute

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region until 6PM Wednesday. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 6PM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. We're still tracking scattered snow showers across northwest Montana. As temperatures drop closer to...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Cold front hits Montana bringing snow and wintery conditions

A cold front is ushering in widespread brisk winds, chilly temperatures and some scattered snow to Montana. Forecasters say true wintery conditions are just around the corner. Several inches of heavy, wet snow Wednesday morning made for challenging driving conditions in northwest Montana, brought down branches and knocked out power to thousands of Flathead Electric Cooperative members.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Next weather maker to bring strong wind, rain and accumulating snow

HIGH WIND WARNING until 9AM Wednesday for Madison River Valley, Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. South winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Isolated power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gusty winds across southwest Montana; accumulating snow overnight & tomorrow

MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Power outages impacting more than 4,000 customers in Flathead, Mission valleys

Power outages are impacting more than 4,000 costumers in the Flathead and Mission valleys Wednesday morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative posted the following to Facebook:. "Crews are currently working to restore power to approximately 4000+ members in the valley who have lost service as a result of heavy snow and downed trees. For the most up to date information about this outage, or to sign up for text alerts as soon as additional information becomes available, please visit our outage map at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181/. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores

Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

American Red Cross in Montana recommends checking smoke alarms

Bozeman, Mont — The American Red Cross in Montana is urging people to check their smoke alarms. This reminder comes as daylight saving ends on Nov. 6 and we turn back the clock. The hope is while people adjust their clocks they’ll also test smoke alarms. Across the...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana

It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Living in Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make Montana an incredible place to live year-round. The only problem is some people move to Montana expecting to be like a big city, and they are sorely mistaken. This problem is the case, especially when folks move into rural areas of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Government Technology

3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses

(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
BIGFORK, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?

We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
MONTANA STATE

