Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment
Local financial expert on ways to avoid overspending during the holidays. Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about being responsible with money while holiday shopping. Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the...
Iowa PBS Presents "Historic Buildings of Iowa: Dubuque"
JOHNSTON, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Explore the wonders of the "Masterpiece on the Mississippi" in Iowa PBS's hour-long documentary, Historic Buildings of Iowa: Dubuque. This documentary premieres online and on-air Monday, November 21, 8PM, as part of Festival 2022. The program will be rebroadcast on Saturday, November 26, 4PM, and on Sunday, November 27, 12:3PM.
Buried Stories: Phebe Sudlow, Equal-Rights Pioneer
In 1921, the school at 1414 East Locust Street in Davenport was renamed Sudlow Intermediate School. It was renamed in honor of a teacher and administrator who broke multiple glass ceilings for women: Phebe Sudlow. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1831, Sudlow first taught when she was just 15...
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics faces religion, race discrimination lawsuits
(Iowa City, IA) — The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is facing two discrimination lawsuits. Court documents say Nourhan Abdelrahim was a student in a joint education program between the U of I and Kirkwood Community College. Abdelrahim wears a hijab as part of her religious beliefs. She says she was kicked out of her class by the course instructor for refusing to take off her hijab. Another lawsuit filed by Faith Sang also claims discrimination due to race. Sang says she was fired by her supervisor due to asking too many questions, when she was improperly trained due to staffing shortages. The U-I Hospital’s request to have the cases dismissed were denied.
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
New airline flies direct to Orlando from Iowa
A new airline, Avelo Airlines, is providing nonstop service to Orlando, Fla., from Dubuque starting in January 2023. With today’s announcement of exclusive nonstop service to Orlando, Avelo introduces a “new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Dubuque and the tri-state areas of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” according to a Thursday airport release.
Tune In for Fall Festival 2022 on Iowa PBS
JOHNSTON, IOWA (November 1, 2022) — Tour some of the iconic downtown structures in Dubuque, go behind the scenes of All Creatures Great and Small and Miss Scarlet and the Duke, and enjoy music from Reba McEntire, James Taylor, Josh Groban, Frankie Valli and more during Fall Festival 2022. Taking place November 19-21 and 25-28, this year's event is filled with music, history, drama, Iowa architecture, and more.
Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine. Court documents state that...
Ascentra Hosts Community Food Drive to Benefit Davenport’s TMBC at the Lincoln Center
BETTENDORF, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Ascentra Credit Union has partnered with TMBC at the Lincoln Center to host a community food drive (November 1–15) and food collection event on November 9 that will provide food for community members surrounding the center who visit and use the growing businesses and programs in the building.
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska
BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
Chair Yoga Session/Gilda’s Club
MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational program for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, November 10, 2022, 12-1PM, at Musser Public Library in Room 301 located at 408 E 2nd St, Muscatine, Iowa 52761. Join Kelly Craft LVCYT for a chair...
Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
Iowa City Man Sentenced In Human Trafficking Case
(Davenport, IA) — An Iowa City man has been sentenced to 22-years in prison for human trafficking. Investigators say he recruited and exploited several young women, forcing them to work as prostitutes in several states.
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans to close it
The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt is up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2017 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
Discover Veterinary Technology Careers During November 9 Visit
MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 1, 2022) — According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, veterinary technician jobs are expected to increase nearly twenty percent in the next five years. The “COVID-19 pet boom” produced a surge in pet adoptions that the country has never seen before — in nearly twenty million American households — spurring an even greater demand for veterinary care.
Words of Resistance: Part I -- Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, a selection of winning entries will be published monthly through January.
Race and Racism in the Roman World is Topic of Monmouth College's Annual Sienkewicz Lecture
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (November 1, 2022) — Racism is not limited to the past few centuries, as a guest lecturer will discuss November 10 at Monmouth College. Northern Illinois University art history professor Sinclair Bell will speak on "'Race,' Racism, and Representation in Roman Art: Aethiopians in the Visual Arts of the Roman World" as he delivers the College's sixth annual Thomas and Anne Sienkewicz Lecture on Roman Archaeology. Free and open to the public, the lecture will be presented at 7:30PM in the Pattee Auditorium on the lower level of the Center for Science and Business.
Knox College Names First Elizabeth Eckford Scholarship for Peace and Justice Studies Recipient
GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (November 1, 2022) — A new scholarship has been established at Knox College in honor of the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine: The Elizabeth Eckford Scholarship for Peace and Justice Studies. Tamia Ware ('26) was named the first recipient of the scholarship. Ware says she...
