Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
Authorities identify man killed in pickup crash east of Waverly
WAVERLY, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a man killed last week in a rollover crash in Codington County. Thirty six year-old Isaiah Horne Senior of Sisseton died when the pickup he was driving went off a road four-and-a-half miles east of Waverly. Preliminary crash...
gowatertown.net
Center Turn Lane Paving Begins on U.S. Highway 212 Project in Watertown (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that J&J Earthworks Inc. will begin placing center turn lane on U.S. Highway 212 between 14th and 19th Street East on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Center turn lane pavement will be placed in sections to 11th Street East.
brookingsradio.com
Two arrested in Brookings after allegedly crashing vehicle, then fabricating carjacking story
A juvenile and a young man, both from Brookings, were arrested after crashing a car and then telling police a bogus story about what had happened. Brookings Police Sergeant Joel Perry says a report came in Sunday evening that a vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint from the two young men on the 700 block of 8th Street Southwest. They claimed four males had carjacked the vehicle.
gowatertown.net
Highway Patrol: Man killed in pickup crash in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man was killed in a pickup crash in Codington County Thursday morning. The Highway Patrol says the 36 year-old man was traveling four-and-a-half miles east of Waverly when the 1994 GMC Sierra C-1500 pickup left 164th Street, went into the ditch and rolled. The man was not...
gowatertown.net
Codington County Sheriff’s Department collecting winter coats for those in need (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Codington County Sheriff’s Department is invovled in an important service project this month. Their collecting winter gear, everything from coats to hats, and mittens to boots, to give to adults and kids in need. Megan Olson is helping the sheriff’s office coordinate the drive….
brookingsradio.com
Camper stolen from Brookings storage lot
Brookings police are investigating the theft of a camper trailer from a storage yard on the 1600 block of Western Avenue. It was stolen at about 11:30 Saturday morning. A 2000 GMC extended cab pickup drove off with the camper. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookings Police or...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle brush fire near Astoria
ASTORIA, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called in to battle a brush fire near Astoria Tuesday afternoon. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 2 p.m. Authorities say the fire started when a burn barrel got out of control. It spread into brush, crossed a road and spread into more brush.
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Supreme Court denies inmate’s claims on plea
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A child rapist will stay in state prison, after a decision and a non-decision by the South Dakota Supreme Court. Roberto Alvarez of Watertown pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a victim younger than 13 — his girlfriend’s daughter, who was five years old. He later sought to change the plea and wanted a change of lawyer. Circuit Judge Robert Spears denied both requests and sentenced Alvarez to 100 years in prison with 15 years suspended.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lake Area Tech awarded $3.5 million and assumes oversight of South Dakota Mechanical & Technology Solutions
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College was recently awarded over $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology. The award is a cooperative agreement that gives Lake Area oversight of South Dakota’s Manufacturing and Technology Solutions (SDMTS) Center, which...
hubcityradio.com
Recap of IM27 debate held in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The general election is coming fast; on November 8th, 2022, many decisions will be finalized within South Dakota. Initiated Measure 27 is one of two significant issues on this year’s ballot. It authorizes the recreational use, possession, and distribution of cannabis to adults over 21. KXLG News...
dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
KELOLAND TV
Local grocers talk turkey price, size
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cooks will likely get their wanted turkey for Thanksgiving but it’s going to cost them more based on prices from this month. Tyler Berens, the owner of Berens Market in Milbank, said frozen turkey prices per pound were up about 50 cents from last year.
thevalleyexpress.com
Treat Street in Milbank Welcomes Over 800 Kids
According to Jamie Henderson, of the Milbank Chamber, over 800 kids collected candy and treats on Main Street in Milbank during Treat Street 2022 on Halloween night. The Chamber sponsored the event and Henderson said over 30 businesses or organizations also participated. The weather was unseasonably warm and families took the opportunity to enjoy the boo-tiful evening downtown.
Comments / 0