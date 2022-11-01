Read full article on original website
Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Employers are concerned about covering workers’ mental health needs, survey finds
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Almost three years after the covid-19 pandemic upended workplaces, mental health coverage remains a priority for employers, according to an annual employer survey fielded by KFF. Nearly half of surveyed large employers — those with at least 200 workers — reported that...
Many hourly workers are unhappy—even at the top companies
Hourly workers’ satisfaction has almost always lagged salaried employees, even when they work for the same company and have access to the same perks and benefits. And it makes sense, to some extent. Hourly workers are more likely to have unpredictable schedules, earn less, and may find the work less fulfilling. About 49% of hourly workers say they do meaningful work, for example, compared to 60% of salaried employees, according to a July 2022 survey conducted by Great Place to Work of 4,200 employed U.S. adults.
While Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Workers Fret Over Economy
In a recent survey by Wonolo of gig workers versus corporate workers, researchers found some stark differences household financial situations of both cohorts, but similarities in how both groups are dealing with the economy. The authors of the report found that 25 percent of corporate workers surveyed said they don’t...
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Nevada Current.
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
What Americans Are Cutting to Fight Inflation
Inflation worries have started to turn into a panic, and many Americans see no way out.
Inflation is forcing more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck—including half of people who make over $100,000 a year￼
Inflation is forcing Americans of all income levels to live paycheck to paycheck. Inflation is catching up with everyone, and even a stable well-paying job isn’t enough for people to stop living paycheck to paycheck. The U.S. hit an annual inflation rate of 8.2% this month, while wages have...
Illinois’ Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
More than half of U.S. contractors say finding skilled workers is big barrier to their growth
More than half of U.S. contractors (55%) say finding enough skilled workers is one of the biggest barriers to growing their business, according to a DEWALT Powering the Future Survey. That number rises to 69% among businesses with $10 million or more of annual revenue and 64% among survey respondents...
UnitedHealth Group Is Hiring a Data Entry Supervisor (Benefits Included)
UnitedHealth Group, a health insurance and benefits company, is hiring an SCA data entry supervisor. This is a full-time remote position, and you will be required to work regular business hours plus occasional weekends, nights and holidays. Your responsibilities include monitoring daily tasks, overseeing audits and helping with all personnel...
Company Slammed for Sending Employee Voided Check 6 Months Late
"They sent payment well after they were legally required to and with a form of payment that was already void when they mailed it," one user commented.
Workers battling burnout along with money woes, study finds
Financial concerns keep U.S. workers awake at night, but workers are battling burnout along with money woes. The result is a significant shift in the way employees look at work, a Mercer consultant said during a webinar Thursday. In the past, workers believed in working hard now to gain resources...
Study Examines Maternal Health Care Disparities by Immigrant, Medicaid Status
Exclusions from Medicaid eligibility based on immigration status may be linked with increased health care disparities among immigrant women compared with US-born women, a study suggested. Study findings released Friday illustrate how policies surrounding Medicaid coverage for prenatal care and pregnancy can lead to increased health care disparities among some...
Prepare for Healthcare Costs To Spike In 2023 and Beyond as They Catch Up to Inflation
Fuel, rent, groceries — what will inflation come for next? Healthcare. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) 2022 Employer Health Benefits Survey, a large number of the premiums for 2022 were set in the fall of 2021, a full year before inflation struck so deeply and so widely. This means that healthcare premiums have some catching up (with inflation) to do.
How Service Industry Unionization Could Impact Prices
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the food service industry has one of the lowest unionization rates in America -- 1.2% compared to 10.3% for the country overall. But from Starbucks to...
US companies added 239,000 jobs in October, better than expected: ADP
Private companies onboarded 239,000 new workers in October despite growing concerns that the Federal Reserve will trigger a recession with its war on inflation.
Lyft Cuts 13% of Employees, Citing Economy, Insurance Costs
Ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its employees, the company announced Thursday. "Lyft has to become leaner, which requires us to part with incredible team members," co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer wrote in a blog post. "The layoffs impact every organization in the company." Those employees who lost...
