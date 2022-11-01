ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
Salon

Employers are concerned about covering workers’ mental health needs, survey finds

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Almost three years after the covid-19 pandemic upended workplaces, mental health coverage remains a priority for employers, according to an annual employer survey fielded by KFF. Nearly half of surveyed large employers — those with at least 200 workers — reported that...
msn.com

Many hourly workers are unhappy—even at the top companies

Hourly workers’ satisfaction has almost always lagged salaried employees, even when they work for the same company and have access to the same perks and benefits. And it makes sense, to some extent. Hourly workers are more likely to have unpredictable schedules, earn less, and may find the work less fulfilling. About 49% of hourly workers say they do meaningful work, for example, compared to 60% of salaried employees, according to a July 2022 survey conducted by Great Place to Work of 4,200 employed U.S. adults.
WWD

While Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Workers Fret Over Economy

In a recent survey by Wonolo of gig workers versus corporate workers, researchers found some stark differences household financial situations of both cohorts, but similarities in how both groups are dealing with the economy. The authors of the report found that 25 percent of corporate workers surveyed said they don’t...
Nevada Current

Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations.  In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
thepennyhoarder.com

UnitedHealth Group Is Hiring a Data Entry Supervisor (Benefits Included)

UnitedHealth Group, a health insurance and benefits company, is hiring an SCA data entry supervisor. This is a full-time remote position, and you will be required to work regular business hours plus occasional weekends, nights and holidays. Your responsibilities include monitoring daily tasks, overseeing audits and helping with all personnel...
thecentersquare.com

Illinois’ Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Workers battling burnout along with money woes, study finds

Financial concerns keep U.S. workers awake at night, but workers are battling burnout along with money woes. The result is a significant shift in the way employees look at work, a Mercer consultant said during a webinar Thursday. In the past, workers believed in working hard now to gain resources...
CNET

Lyft Cuts 13% of Employees, Citing Economy, Insurance Costs

Ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its employees, the company announced Thursday. "Lyft has to become leaner, which requires us to part with incredible team members," co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer wrote in a blog post. "The layoffs impact every organization in the company." Those employees who lost...
ajmc.com

Study Examines Maternal Health Care Disparities by Immigrant, Medicaid Status

Exclusions from Medicaid eligibility based on immigration status may be linked with increased health care disparities among immigrant women compared with US-born women, a study suggested. Study findings released Friday illustrate how policies surrounding Medicaid coverage for prenatal care and pregnancy can lead to increased health care disparities among some...

