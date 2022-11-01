Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Heredia named All-State in softball by CHSAA
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its All-State softball teams on Wednesday. The teams are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. One Alamosa High School player was recognized as Lexany Heredia was named an honorable mention selection. Heredia, who is a sophomore, batted .379 with 25...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Three local schools to host volleyball regionals
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released its regional tournament schedules on Monday. Five schools from the San Luis Valley will compete in regional action with three of them being at home. Both Class 3A volleyball programs will host regional tournaments. Alamosa High School will host the...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Centauri’s Forster named Broncos Coach of the Week
ALAMOSA – For the second time this season, a head high school football coach from the San Luis Valley had earned the Denver Broncos Coach of the Week. This week, Centauri High School’s Kyle Forster garnered these honors on the celebration of his 100th career football coaching win. His overall head coaching record is 100-37 all while coaching the Falcons.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Four SLV high school football teams to host playoff games on Saturday
ALAMOSA – The Colorado High School Activities Association released the state football playoff brackets on Sunday. The brackets are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site. Five teams from the San Luis Valley have qualified for the postseason with four of them hosting first round playoff games. D’EVELYN AT ALAMOSA...
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Alamosa Valley Courier
15 minutes on the road with candidate Joe O’Dea
ALAMOSA — Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Joe O’Dea was in Alamosa earlier this week, meeting with Republicans. The Valley Courier was able to have a brief conversation with O’Dea after the meeting while he and his staff were on their way to his next stop in Pagosa Springs.
Alamosa Valley Courier
SRO for sixth ‘Fright-Fest’
Over 1,000 kids, accompanied by family and friends, stood semi-patiently in line to hit the more than 20 booths stocked with goodies, photo opportunities and face painting at the sixth annual Alamosa Fright-Fest, sponsored by the Alamosa Police Department. Various local non-profits, government agencies and a few local businesses greeted the costumed visitors to kick-off Halloween on Monday in a safe environment. A line started outside the National Guard Armory before the 4 p.m. kickoff that was slated to last through 7 p.m.
Officer and victim shot in Alamosa identified
(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police officer who was shot in October while responding to a call has been identified by the department, as well as the other man shot in the same incident. According to the Alamosa Police Department (APD), the officer has been identified as 25-year-old Mollee Heeney, a two-year veteran of APD. […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
Junk cars explode into flames
Alamosa firefighters were called to a fire on the 8 South about six miles west of town around 1:30 p.m. where two junk cars caught fire while the owner was unloading them from a trailer. Fernando Gonzales said he was using a forklift to unload the cars when they suddenly caught fire. He said he was surprised because he had removed the fuel from the vehicles. A number of AFD personnel and several fire trucks responded but Chief Don Chapman couldn’t be reached for further comment. This photo was taken just as firefighters arrived on scene.
