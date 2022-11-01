Alamosa firefighters were called to a fire on the 8 South about six miles west of town around 1:30 p.m. where two junk cars caught fire while the owner was unloading them from a trailer. Fernando Gonzales said he was using a forklift to unload the cars when they suddenly caught fire. He said he was surprised because he had removed the fuel from the vehicles. A number of AFD personnel and several fire trucks responded but Chief Don Chapman couldn’t be reached for further comment. This photo was taken just as firefighters arrived on scene.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO