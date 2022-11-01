Bodycam video shows moments before Chicago police shoot, kill man in Old Town: COPA

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body camera video showing a deadly police shooting in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Oct. 2. Police were called after reports that a man was pointing a weapon at a person near the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street. One officer found a man matching the suspect's description.

The body camera video shows the officer pursuing the suspect on foot before using a taser twice to try and subdue the man. Both attempts failed, and after the second attempt, the sounds of gunfire are heard on the video while the officer has the taser in his hand.

The officer quickly pulled his gun and opened fire on the suspect. ABC7 froze the video at that moment.

The officer fires off several more rounds, killing Antonio Calmese.

Police at the time said a weapon was found near Calmese's body and several bullet casings were found that did not match the officer's ammunition. The COPA investigation will continue.