Do Electric Scooters Reduce Car Use?

Banning scooters may reduce sidewalk congestion and keep would-be riders and pedestrians safer, but it comes at a cost, according to new research from Georgia Tech’s School of Public Policy. In a study examining the impact of Atlanta's 2019 ban on e-scooters and e-bikes in the city, researchers found...
