U.S. Designates Offshore Wind Farm Development Areas in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Gulf of Mexico, best known to the offshore energy industry as an oil and gas province, is for the first time opening its doors to the offshore wind industry, with the U.S administration on Monday designating two areas for offshore wind development in the region. The U.S. Bureau...
The EPA awards grants to monitor air quality in communities hurt by pollution
Dozens of projects will receive millions to boost monitoring near industrial sites. The Biden administration wants to focus on environmental justice in communities impacted by decades of pollution.
Biden administration announces $1.2M in grants for Utah air-quality projects
SALT LAKE CITY – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chose three Utah organizations to receive funding to carry out community-wide air quality monitoring in Davis and Salt Lake Counties. […]
California expands plastic producer probe into bag manufacturers
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - California's attorney general on Wednesday sent letters to top plastic bag manufacturers requesting information about their claims that the bags they produce are recyclable, the latest move by the state to scrutinize the plastics industry and their role in the global plastic pollution crisis.
Alaska hatchery to pay USD 1 million over employee's jet fuel burns
Prince Willam Sound Aquaculture Corporation agreed to pay USD 1 million (EUR 1.01 million) as part of a plea deal with the U.S. government. The Cordova, Alaska, U.S.A.-based operator of two salmon hatcheries recently pleaded guilty to illegal disposal of hazardous waste and agreed that the burning of fuel led to the serious injury of an employee, identified as “C.F.” in court documents.
