ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

California expands plastic producer probe into bag manufacturers

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - California's attorney general on Wednesday sent letters to top plastic bag manufacturers requesting information about their claims that the bags they produce are recyclable, the latest move by the state to scrutinize the plastics industry and their role in the global plastic pollution crisis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
seafoodsource.com

Alaska hatchery to pay USD 1 million over employee's jet fuel burns

Prince Willam Sound Aquaculture Corporation agreed to pay USD 1 million (EUR 1.01 million) as part of a plea deal with the U.S. government. The Cordova, Alaska, U.S.A.-based operator of two salmon hatcheries recently pleaded guilty to illegal disposal of hazardous waste and agreed that the burning of fuel led to the serious injury of an employee, identified as “C.F.” in court documents.
CORDOVA, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy