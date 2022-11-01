ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Alstyne, TX

KTEN.com

Sherman police official hangs up his badge

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman Police Department Assistant Chief Bruce Dawsey retired on Friday. "Now he's going to be stepping into the new role, serving as our County Judge for Grayson County," said Assistant Chief Wes Trisler. "Bruce, I've been blessed to be able to have called you 'friend.'"
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Early dismissal planned at Caddo Schools in preparation of severe weather

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Students at Caddo Public Schools will be dismissed early due to a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon. Superintendent Lee Northcutt said students will be dismissed from school at 1:30 p.m., but parents can pick up students now if they choose to. According to the school...
CADDO, OK
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KSST Radio

Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault

A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Stitt declares state of emergency in 4 OK counties following tornados

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - 14 tornados touched down in Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas on Friday evening during a severe weather system, according to the National Weather Service. The Oklahoma Mesonet sensor in Idabel recorded a wind gust of 108 miles per hour. Heavy damage and injuries were reported after a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Firefighters delayed in arriving to house fire due to train block

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A trailer house on Barbara Lane burned down Thursday night in Madill. Tri-City and Madill fire departments responded just before 6 p.m. Madill Fire Chief Mike Idleman said his department was able to respond relatively quickly, considering how far the house was from the station, but their path was blocked for several minutes by a train.
MADILL, OK
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. VIGIL, ALEXIS ALNANIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy. A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,. Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996. The Locust Community...
POTTSBORO, TX
KXII.com

Texas tornado survivor: “It was really scary.”

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - In Lamar County, there was a substantial of homes destroyed by the tornado from Friday night. Since early Saturday morning people came out and helped out those affected by the storms. One family said they have never experienced anything like this. “Honestly we hear stuff...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Case of rabies reported in Cooke County

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Officials in Cooke County are warning residents to take special care with their pets after a puppy died of rabies. The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office said a puppy was bitten by a skunk within the city limits of Gainesville on October 9. Sheriffs said...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

