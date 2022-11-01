ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Times of San Diego

Young Couple Who Died in Nestor Murder-Suicide ID’d

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a young couple who died last week in a murder-suicide in a Nestor-area apartment. Manuel Valenzuela Jr., 20, shot his girlfriend, 16-year-old Abigail Lopez, inside his rental residence in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, then turned the gun on himself, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego

11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd

The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista

A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
CHULA VISTA, CA

