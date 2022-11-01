Read full article on original website
Police identify teen, suspect in Nestor murder-suicide
San Diego Police said at this point in the investigation, they don't know what the motive was for the shooting.
Young Couple Who Died in Nestor Murder-Suicide ID’d
Authorities Thursday publicly identified a young couple who died last week in a murder-suicide in a Nestor-area apartment. Manuel Valenzuela Jr., 20, shot his girlfriend, 16-year-old Abigail Lopez, inside his rental residence in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, then turned the gun on himself, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Man Refuses to Cooperate with Police After Being Shot in Leg in Nestor
Authorities said Thursday a 36-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when was shot in the leg in the Nestor area of San Diego. San Diego Police responded to 1685 Oro Vista Road at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday and found a Hispanic man with a gunshot wound to his left leg. The victim...
Teen Girl, Boy Fatally Shot Near House Party in National City ID’d
Authorities Tuesday released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot last week in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Teen victims identified in National City shooting
Candles, balloons and cards mark the location where a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy were shot to death Friday night during a Halloween party.
NBC San Diego
As Police Search for Road Rage Suspect, Dia de Los Muertos Fundraiser Remembers Slain Loved One
One week after a Chula Vista man was shot and killed in broad daylight, police are still looking for a suspect, and the victim’s family, who started a fundraiser after his death, is pleading for witnesses to come forward. Eddie Villasenor, 38, was pronounced dead at a local hospital...
CHP: San Ysidro man ejected, killed in crash on SR-15 near City Heights
A San Ysidro man is dead and traffic was shut down following a car crash in the southbound lane of State Route 15 Thursday afternoon.
onscene.tv
Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego
11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
News 8 KFMB
San Diego police arrest 2 men with law enforcement style gear, uniforms
The alleged deputy impersonators appeared to be asleep while officers conducted the search. They were cited for narcotics and impersonating an officer and released.
Man stabbed repeatedly near Mission Bay Park, SDPD says
A 59-year-old man was recovering from non-life threatening injuries suffered when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego, while a search continued for a pair of suspects.
61-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Lakeside (Lakeside, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Moreno Avenue at Vigilante Road near State Route 67 around 5.55 a.m. According to the authorities, a motorcycle crashed into the side of the road after hitting a street sign and roadside poles and finally came to a halt near a fence.
One Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Mission Valley Freeway Connector
A traffic crash on a Mission Valley freeway connector left one person dead Wednesday, authorities reported. The fatal wreck on the ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to westbound Interstate 8 took place at about 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available,...
Delivery driver turned dognapper arraigned in court
A woman suspected of taking a dog from an Encinitas home while working as a delivery driver was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to the Superior Court of California's Public Affairs Office.
Carlsbad police arrest man suspected of possessing stolen car
A man was arrested Monday in North County on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and a felony warrant, the Carlsbad Police Department said.
Man stabbed 7 times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night
A 59-year-old man was stabbed seven times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Buttle.
NBC San Diego
Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd
The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
Man found dead in car stopped on Mission Valley freeway ramp
A person was found dead inside a vehicle stopped on a Mission Valley freeway connector, authorities reported Wednesday.
chulavistatoday.com
Victims of a car-to-car shooting called for help at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista
A female driver and her two passengers pulled over at the Rambler Motel in Chula Vista on Saturday after being victim to a car-to-car shooting in San Diego. Authorities with the Chula Vista Police Department and Fire Department found the 26-year-old victim and her two passengers in a white Dodge Charger at the Rambler Motel driveway at around 10:40 p.m. after they had reported the shooting. According to the San Diego Police Department, one of the passengers called the police as they drove away from the gunfire.
NBC San Diego
‘What Are The Odds?': Bonita Mother Mourns Second Daughter Lost to Gun Violence in 2 Years
The mother of a 16-year-old shot and killed in National City is asking for help finding her daughter’s killer. As unbelievable as it may seem, this is the second daughter she has lost to gun violence in a little over two years. “What are the odds?” said Diana Del...
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Boy, 15, Stabs 2 Older Teens at House Party: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend, accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, according to a news release issued by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were sent out to investigate a trespassing call on Saturday at about 10 p.m. in the...
