Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
knsiradio.com
Traffic Stop Led To Seizure of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Meth
(KNSI) – A traffic stop in Big Lake turned into a drug bust, pulling thousands of dollars of methamphetamine off the streets. A police officer was on patrol on Wednesday around 12:31 a.m. when they pulled a vehicle over for an equipment violation. During his roadside investigation, the officer said he saw suspected narcotic paraphernalia in plain sight.
Explosive opening statements in trial for man charged with attempted hit on Minneapolis forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS — Tim Amacher, the ex-boyfriend and father of shooting victim Nicole Lenway’s child, did not pull the trigger. But prosecutors described him as the “screenwriter, director, and producer” in the story of what happened to the Minneapolis Police crime scene investigator on April 20, 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide in Polk County reaches plea arrangement
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County has reached a plea arrangement with prosecutors. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court on Oct. 27.
Southern Minnesota News
Man responsible for fatal Highway 14 crash sentenced to prison
The man responsible for a fatal crash on Highway 14 in 2020 has been sentenced to prison. Steven Paul Hess, 38, was sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison Monday by Nicollet County District Court Judge Todd Westphal. In September, a jury convicted Hess of criminal vehicular homicide while operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He’ll get credit for 102 days already served in jail.
redlakenationnews.com
Woman charged with money laundering for 'mastermind' in Minneapolis real estate agent's murder
A Minneapolis woman has been charged in an alleged money-laundering conspiracy that helped fund an illegal marijuana farm for a Minneapolis drug trafficker and rapper described as the "mastermind" in the 2019 murder of real estate agent Monique Baugh. A federal grand jury indicted Phouvanh Keokaythinh, 36, late last month...
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week
Authorities in Hennepin County issued an overdose spike alert Thursday in response to 40 suspected overdoses in the past week. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said six people died in the suspected incidents. Minneapolis officials put out a similar warning last month, when a staggering 55 overdoses were recorded in...
740thefan.com
St. Paul investigates 32nd homicide of the year, arrest made
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a man was shot and killed in St. Paul Tuesday night. Investigators said someone called 911 to report people with guns outside a home. Within 30 seconds of that call, police say bullets were flying. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot, and he died at the scene.
Charges allege drunken driver in fatal Wis. crash told trooper she was relapsed alcoholic
HUDSON, Wis. -- A woman now facing a homicidal drunken driving charge in a crash that killed a local heavy metal guitarist told a trooper she was an alcoholic who had relapsed before a wedding, charges allege.Amber Pospisil, 31, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, St. Croix County court documents show.The fatal crash occurred on Interstate 94 near Hudson, Wisconsin, early Sunday. A criminal complaint states a caller alerted authorities to a driver going the wrong way on the freeway. Minutes later, a four-vehicle crash occurred.Two vehicles had...
voiceofalexandria.com
Hennepin County sheriff to lose pay when peace officer license is suspended
(Hennepin County, MN)--Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson will lose a month's pay while his peace officer license is suspended later this month. The County Board voted unanimously yesterday to revoke his pay during the suspension. The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training suspended Hutchinson's license in September, which will take effect later this month. The suspension was imposed in connection with the sheriff's guilty plea to a drunk driving charge after a single-vehicle crash near Alexandria that totaled a Hennepin County taxpayer-owned SUV.
'Takedown' of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring included seizures in Minnesota
Catalytic converter. Courtesy of the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Minnesota was among the nine states involved in the takedown of what the U.S. Department of Justice described as a "nationwide catalytic converter theft ring." The DOJ announced the successful operation on Wednesday, saying it is seeking the forfeiture of $545...
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Law Enforcement Helps Take Down Multi-Million Dollar Catalytic Converter Theft Ring
(KNSI) — The U.S. Department of Justice has arrested and charged 21 people in nine states, including Minnesota, connected to a more than half-billion dollar catalytic converter theft ring. The DOJ says they worked with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners from across the country to execute a...
New details in Eagan missing person investigation revealed in search warrant
EAGAN, Minn. — The 23-year-old man who has been missing in Eagan since the early morning hours of Oct. 30 still has not been found, although the search for Bryce Borca has been suspended. A search warrant filed this week in Dakota County court to give investigators access to Borca's apartment reveals new details about the moments leading up to his disappearance and what searchers have found.
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
Mankato sculpture thief turns himself in, artwork recovered
Police say the man responsible for stealing and damaging a sculpture in downtown Mankato has turned himself in. The sculpture, "Endeavor," has also been recovered, according to the Mankato Public Safety Department. Pending criminal charges, the man has not been identified. By removing all but the foot portion of the...
Minneapolis drug dealer sentenced to 72 months in prison
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to six years in prison for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, as well as possessing a machine gun. Bryan Silva, 21, was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court on Friday. In June, Silva pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a machine gun and one count of intent to distribute fentanyl.
Woman shot while in car, flags down Metro Transit officer for help
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman in her 50s is recovering after being shot while inside her car Wednesday evening.Officers from MPD's Third Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the gunshot victim drove to 29th Avenue South and Chicago Avenue and flagged down a Metro Transit officer for help. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located a possible crime scene near 5th Avenue South and 29th Street East.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Police: Two dead in North St. Paul incident in which man attacked his family
Two adults have died following a double-stabbing and shooting inside a North St. Paul home on Tuesday, police confirmed. The North St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the 2300 block of Shoshone Rd. around 12:40 p.m. and found three people with life-threatening injuries. A man...
Coon Rapids man pleads guilty to threatening to kill U.S. senator
MINNEAPOLIS — A Coon Rapids man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. senator.Brendon Daugherty, 35, was charged in September with threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat.Court records did not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota.According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator's field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.He was alleged to have said, in one of his messages, "I also just wanted to note, thank God the Republican Party is against gun control laws because it...
fox9.com
North St. Paul shooting: Man shot family member to stop stabbing attack
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man who police say fatally shot a family member in a North St. Paul home on Tuesday acted after the shooting victim stabbed two other relatives, the police department reports. According to officers, the deadly incident on Tuesday on the 2300 block...
Comments / 1