foxbangor.com
Food drive at University of Maine
ORONO– The University of Maine kicked off a campus-wide food drive today. All donations go to the Black Bear Exchange which benefits Orono students and faculty in need of assistance. Last years drive brought in more than 800 pounds of food. The exchange is hoping for another successful year.
foxbangor.com
MDI school on lockdown
Bar Harbor- A serious threat forced Mount Desert Island High School to go into lockdown. According to the town’s Facebook page , the school went into lockdown at 12:30. Law enforcement is working with the school administration to address the issue. Students will be reunified with their parents at...
foxbangor.com
New school vote coming to ballot
FAIRFIELD — On election day Albion, Clinton, Benton and Fairfield residents will vote on two special referendum questions. One question will request authorization for a new school building located at a proposed site in Benton. Residents will also have the chance to decide if a $1.8 million gymnasium expansion...
foxbangor.com
4 people vie for 1 seat on Hermon Town Council
HERMON– There are four people running for the one open town council seat in Hermon. We spoke with three out of the four candidates about why they wanted to enter the race. “I chose to run for the open town council seat because there’s a lot of tension in the community and I really want to help bridge that tension and help us work together as a community. We’re such a great place to do business, to live and to be and I just want it to continue that way,” said Danielle Haggerty, Hermon Town Council Candidate.
foxbangor.com
Meals on Wheels holiday gift program in need of help
HANCOCK, PENOBSCOT, PISCATAQUIS & WASHINGTON COUNTIES– Eastern Area Agency on aging is asking the community to assist in its annual Meals on Wheels holiday gift program. Through the holiday season, members of the organization assist in packing and transporting meals for older adults to make sure they are loved and appreciated.
foxbangor.com
Seymour family embroiders apparel to rally Levant community
LEVANT — “It’s almost cathartic doing things to help people. It’s doing one little thing. The only thing you can do, but it probably helps them feel better as well as helping the family.”. What started off as Tracie Seymour sewing protective face masks and scrub...
bangorschools.net
High School and Middle School Students Attend University Day of the Dead Celebration
Spanish 1 students at Bangor High School, the William S. Cohen School and the James F. Doughty School participated in a Day of the Dead Celebration at University of Maine’s Hudson Museum. Students learned about the customs and traditions associated with Day of the Dead in various locales around the world. As part of the program, students attended a lecture tracing the history of the holiday from its pre-columbian roots to how it is celebrated today. Students also created crafts to decorate for this important holiday. Students finished the morning by sampling Pan de Muertos, a traditional bread eaten during this holiday.
WPFO
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
foxbangor.com
Bangor city council discusses options for ARPA funding
BANGOR — Bangor city councilors are trying to decide how to allocate more than $20 million in federal funding. The city has the funding thanks to the American Rescue Plan. Councilors discussed where they think the surplus funds should be allocated during a workshop Tuesday evening. Residents have been...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 2
Another fire Augusta historian James North described was the one that destroyed Augusta’s bridge across the Kennebec River the night of April 2, 1827. (See the July 28, 2022, issue of The Town Line.) It was spotted a little after 11 p.m. and spread so fast that the “citizens [who] rushed to the scene of conflagration with fire engine and buckets” could do nothing. The building still called the Craig store (see last week’s article) at the northwest end of the bridge was destroyed and other buildings damaged.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
wabi.tv
Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
Pedestrian dies after Thomaston crash
THOMASTON, Maine — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Thomaston. An 89-year-old Connecticut man died in front of the Hampton Inn after being stuck by vehicle traveling along Route 1 around 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to Thomaston police. The man was reportedly crossing...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
wabi.tv
Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat
READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
wabi.tv
Bangor takes first step in planning $20 million ARPA spending
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor took the first step toward allocating $20 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding at Tuesday’s workshop. The money can spent on services to disproportionately affected communities, negative economic impacts, public health and government services. Metrics discussed tonight included weighing how...
WGME
Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine
BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
wabi.tv
Levant business selling shirts to support fire victims
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Officials still haven’t confirmed the identity of the person killed in a Levant house fire early Monday morning. Three people were also hospitalized. While the investigation into what started the fire on Avenue Road continues, the community is already rallying to help. “Whenever something like...
