HERMON– There are four people running for the one open town council seat in Hermon. We spoke with three out of the four candidates about why they wanted to enter the race. “I chose to run for the open town council seat because there’s a lot of tension in the community and I really want to help bridge that tension and help us work together as a community. We’re such a great place to do business, to live and to be and I just want it to continue that way,” said Danielle Haggerty, Hermon Town Council Candidate.

HERMON, ME ・ 6 HOURS AGO