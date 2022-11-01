Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee — first, as the critical care doctor urging more action against the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, as the Democratic nominee for governor trying to knock the Republican out of office.
Record fundraising in Georgia governor’s race nears $170M
ATLANTA (AP) — Big money continues to roll into Georgia’s governor’s race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018. Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics...
Tennessee US House candidate’s husband has stage 4 cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her...
In final days, Evers asks Wis. voters to worry about Michels
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers learned long ago to lean into his lack of charisma, and he was at it again in an appearance before the Milwaukee Rotary in the final weeks of the race. “I’m not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said, pivoting quickly to portray Republican Tim Michels as the opposite — a “radical” and “dangerous” force who could be a threat to democracy.
Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Karen Roper was so shaken by the demise of Roe v. Wade that she joined the abortion-rights struggle in Kentucky, where the future of abortion access could hinge on a constitutional question before voters this election. Roper is part of a volunteer network canvassing neighborhoods...
Colorado could become 2nd state to decriminalize mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Fresh off his third tour of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, Jason Lopez awoke in crisis from an alcohol-induced nap during a family gathering in Colorado in 2014. The Army Special Forces soldier, thinking he was once again in battle, grabbed the heavy coffee table in front of him and threw it across the living room.
Uvalde families gather at Texas Capitol for Day of the Dead
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and a decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night. Relatives, who marched to the mansion of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott carrying...
Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.
AP Top Science News at 3:08 p.m. EDT
Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
DA: Man arrested with gun from shooting near Zeldin’s house
NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested with the gun used in a shooting last month outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, authorities said Tuesday. Noah Green, 18, was arrested Monday in Shirley on charges of...
Most families allowed back home after derailment, acid spill
PAULINA, La. (AP) — Authorities in southeast Louisiana’s St. James Parish allowed all but two families to return to their homes Thursday, a day after a train car derailment and hydrochloric acid leak forced the evacuation of 200 residences. Parish President Pete Dufresne said cleanup — including excavation...
New York State Police: Man faked son’s death, scammed co-workers
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. – A father accused of faking his son’s death and accepting donations for his funeral is facing additional criminal charges. Kalen Stevens, 30, was arrested last month for defrauding at least two people. He allegedly accepted $1,500 for expenses related to his child’s death. State Police say Stevens told people his son had died from leukemia in August and that he needed money for his funeral. Troopers say he made up the story to garner sympathy and money.
Good Question: Why are restrooms so small in some renovated rest stops on the Thruway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you drive on the thruway, this Good Question about the size of the new rest stop bathrooms probably impacts you. Terry from Irondequoit wrote to News10NBC saying “I stopped at Indian Castle rest stop eastbound by Little Falls Exit 29A. I was amazed at how small and insufficient it is… The restroom corridor and other areas are so small and cramped it must be a nightmare for anybody in a wheelchair or anybody attempting to assist another restroom user. What were they thinking? Who approved this? Aren’t there standards for size, restroom capacity, etc.?”
